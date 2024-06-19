'I slept in a bush every night in Australia' - 66-year-old completes third world circumnavigation by bicycle

Adventurer Nick Sanders rode up to 186 miles a day over nine months

Nick Sanders's Yamaha Wabash in London
(Image credit: Yamaha/Nick Sanders)
Nick Sanders
By
published

A 66-year-old British adventurer has completed his third trip around the world by bicycle, and his 11th including motorcycling. 

Nick Sanders MBE rode over 19,000 miles (30,000km), heading east from Amsterdam, and spending nine months on the road since last September. He completed the trip on an e-bike, and is currently waiting for Guinness World Records to ratify his attempt as the first global circumnavigation ever by electric bicycle.

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders. 

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. 

He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. 

