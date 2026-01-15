Influential cycling designer Jim Blackburn passes away aged 86

Cycling industry trailblazer and entrepreneur Jim Blackburn passed away at his California home aged 86 this week. The name may not be instantly recognisable to all readers, but if you have ever owned a bike rack, there's a good chance it would have had the Blackburn name stamped on it, such is the renown and popularity of the company he founded in 1975.

One of its earliest products, the EX-1 touring rack, has been one of cycling's true engineering mainstays. It is still in production and is used to carry everything from touring panniers to work bags on the commute and even child seats.

Blackburn's first design was an item that the man himself had developed in his design school class, reported Bicycle Retailer and Industry News (BRAIN). While trying to market the 'Wind Foiler', as he called it, Blackburn became inspired to design a rear-mounted rack. The resulting product, called the AR-1, was the result of a joint project alongside his grad school friend Mike Sinyard – a name well known as the founder of Specialized. At that moment, Blackburn Design was born.

A variety of items were soon added to the Blackburn line-up, including bottle cages, workstands, and also the innovative low-rider rack, which mounts around the front fork with a view on stability and a low centre of gravity.

The company's products came with a lifetime guarantee, and still do to this day – an innovation in itself, and they became well known as solid items that would last.

Eventually, in 1992 Blackburn sold his company to Bell Sports and retired to enjoy riding his bike, as well as pursuing other hobbies including flying his private plane and golf.

Still going strong today, with products widely available, Blackburn Design continues to sell a variety of racks, including bikepacking-orientated models such as the fork-mounted Outpost cargo cage. It sells frame bags too, as well as traditional-style panniers and a range of other items including tools, lights and pumps.

According to BRAIN's report, Jim Blackburn is survived by his wife Patricia, sons Todd and Jeff, daughter Annette, stepson Chas Belden, six granddaughters, and 10 great-grandchildren.