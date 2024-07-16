Islabikes founder regains '100%' ownership of legendary children’s brand and launches new website to keep the bikes alive

Isla Rowntree now appointed director of the business and will run the site alongside one colleague

Islabike
(Image credit: Islabike)
Michelle Arthurs-Brennan
By
published

Isla Roundtree has launched a new Islabikes website, to keep the bikes made by the brand over its 18 year history in use.

The spare parts website features a parts selector tool, with images, to help owners locate required components when refurbishing bikes.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Michelle Arthurs-Brennan
Michelle Arthurs-Brennan

Michelle Arthurs-Brennan the Editor of Cycling Weekly website. An NCTJ qualified traditional journalist by trade, Michelle began her career working for local newspapers. She's worked within the cycling industry since 2012, and joined the Cycling Weekly team in 2017, having previously been Editor at Total Women's Cycling. Prior to welcoming her daughter in 2022, Michelle raced on the road, track, and in time trials, and still rides as much as she can - albeit a fair proportion indoors, for now.

Latest