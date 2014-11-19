British Cycling announces GB squad for 2014/15

National governing body reveals its full squad for the coming year having completed its Academy intake

British Cycling has announced its full squad for 2014/2015 having recently completed its final intake for its Academy Programme.

Much of the Olympic Podium Programme roster remains unchanged, but sees Katie Archibald, Tre Whyte, Kyle Evans and Grant Ferguson step up to the top level programme as well as the addition of former Academy rider Mark Christian and endurance track rider Ciara Horne.

The Men’s Road squad reads the same as last year’s with Bradley Wiggins, Chris Froome and Mark Cavendish included, as well as new Team Sky rider Andy Fenn.

Lizzie Armitstead and Hannah Barnes have been selected as the only two female riders specifically for road racing.

About the women’s academy programme, BC technical director Shane Sutton said: “The women’s academy endurance programme is beginning to take shape now. The riders are really starting to develop with the ultimate aim of feeding into the elite squads.

“Amy Roberts, who recently moved up to Manchester to train with the podium riders, is an outstanding example of this. I’m also encouraged that we can continue to support young female riders with a road focus, such as Lucy Garner and Anna Christian, who both made selection for the elite road world championships this year.”

Sutton also commented on the Olympic Develepment Programme and the newly created Develepment Apprentice scheme which is aimed at riders ages 14-15, helping them to prepare to try and step up to the Development and Academy squads. The apprentice scheme is set to be ready by the end of this year.

“Looking further down the pathway,” said Sutton, “the Olympic Development Programme has accepted 42 riders for this funding year and the newly-created Olympic Development Apprentice scheme, which will be fully operational by the end of the year, has 83 riders identified to be accepted as apprentices which should provide us with a healthy pool of talent looking beyond Rio.”

Great Britain Cycling Team Squad for 2014/15

Olympic Podium Programme

BMX

Kyle Evans

Liam Phillips

Tre Whyte

Mountain Bike

Grant Ferguson

Annie Last

Men’s Track Sprint

Matt Crampton

Kian Emadi

Phil Hindes

Jason Kenny

Lewis Oliva

Callum Skinner

Women’s Track Sprint

Becky James

Katy Marchant

Jess Varnish

Victoria Williamson

Men’s Track Endurance

Steve Burke

Mark Christian

Ed Clancy

Owain Doull

Jon Dibben

Andy Tennant

Women’s Track Endurance

Katie Archibald

Elinor Barker

Ciara Horne

Joanna Rowsell

Laura Trott

Men’s Road

Mark Cavendish

Steve Cummings

Alex Dowsett

Andy Fenn

Chris Froome

Pete Kennaugh

Luke Rowe

Ian Stannard

Ben Swift

Geraint Thomas

Sir Bradley Wiggins

Adam Yates

Simon Yates

Women’s Road

Lizzie Armitstead

Hannah Barnes

Paralympic Podium Programme

Steve Bate

Jody Cundy

Karen Darke

Adam Duggleby

Neil Fachie

John Gildea

Corrine Hall

Rachel James

Crystal Lane

Craig MacLean

Pete Mitchell

Helen Scott

David Stone

Dame Sarah Storey

Lauryn Therin

Sophie Thornhill

Lora Turnham

Olympic Academy Programme

BMX

Charlotte Green

Quillan Isodore

Mountain Bike

Alice Barnes

Beth Crumpton

Iain Paton

Mike Thompson

Track Sprint

Danni Khan

Rosie Blount

Women’s Endurance

Anna Christian

Lucy Garner

Emily Kay

Manon Lloyd

Emily Nelson

Amy Roberts

Men’s Endurance

Germain Burton

Gabriel Cullaigh

Scott Davies

Matt Gibson

Jake Kelly

Chris Latham

Chris Lawless

Mark Stewart

Oliver Wood

Paralympic Academy Programme

Brian Alldis

Megan Giglia

Simon Price

David Smith

Jaco van Gass

Olympic Development Programme

BMX

Ryan Hutchinson

Eddie Moore

Wilfred Njuguna

Blaine Ridge Davis

Paddy Sharrock

Bethany Shriever

Mountain Bike

Frazer Clacherty

Ella Conolly

Thomas Craig

William Gascoyne

Ffion James

Mark McGuire

Evie Richards

Daniel Tulett

Emily Wadsworth

Track Sprint

Lauren Bate-Lowe

Sophie Capewell

Alex Jolliffe

Frank Longstaff

Jack Plumley

Tom Scammell

Joseph Truman

Hamish Turnbull

Men’s Endurance

Rhys Britton

Matthew Bostock

Seb Dickens

Nathan Draper

Joseph Fry

Ethan Hayter

Joe Holt

Joey Walker

Matthew Walls

Reece Wood

Fred Wright

Women’s Endurance

Megan Barker

Abigail Dentus

Eleanor Dickinson

Grace Garner

Elizabeth Holden

Abby-Mae Parkinson

Rebecca Raybould

Jessica Roberts

Paralympic Development Programme

Steve Arnold

Jennifer Browning

Hannah Dines

Hannah Hunt

Sally Hurst

Louis Rolfe

Elizabeth Saul

Caroline Wareing