British Cycling announces GB squad for 2014/15

National governing body reveals its full squad for the coming year having completed its Academy intake
British Cycling has announced its full squad for 2014/2015 having recently completed its final intake for its Academy Programme.
Much of the Olympic Podium Programme roster remains unchanged, but sees Katie Archibald, Tre Whyte, Kyle Evans and Grant Ferguson step up to the top level programme as well as the addition of former Academy rider Mark Christian and endurance track rider Ciara Horne.
The Men’s Road squad reads the same as last year’s with Bradley Wiggins, Chris Froome and Mark Cavendish included, as well as new Team Sky rider Andy Fenn.
Lizzie Armitstead and Hannah Barnes have been selected as the only two female riders specifically for road racing.
About the women’s academy programme, BC technical director Shane Sutton said: “The women’s academy endurance programme is beginning to take shape now. The riders are really starting to develop with the ultimate aim of feeding into the elite squads.
“Amy Roberts, who recently moved up to Manchester to train with the podium riders, is an outstanding example of this. I’m also encouraged that we can continue to support young female riders with a road focus, such as Lucy Garner and Anna Christian, who both made selection for the elite road world championships this year.”
Sutton also commented on the Olympic Develepment Programme and the newly created Develepment Apprentice scheme which is aimed at riders ages 14-15, helping them to prepare to try and step up to the Development and Academy squads. The apprentice scheme is set to be ready by the end of this year.
“Looking further down the pathway,” said Sutton, “the Olympic Development Programme has accepted 42 riders for this funding year and the newly-created Olympic Development Apprentice scheme, which will be fully operational by the end of the year, has 83 riders identified to be accepted as apprentices which should provide us with a healthy pool of talent looking beyond Rio.”
Great Britain Cycling Team Squad for 2014/15
Olympic Podium Programme
BMX
Kyle Evans
Liam Phillips
Tre Whyte
Mountain Bike
Grant Ferguson
Annie Last
Men’s Track Sprint
Matt Crampton
Kian Emadi
Phil Hindes
Jason Kenny
Lewis Oliva
Callum Skinner
Women’s Track Sprint
Becky James
Katy Marchant
Jess Varnish
Victoria Williamson
Men’s Track Endurance
Steve Burke
Mark Christian
Ed Clancy
Owain Doull
Jon Dibben
Andy Tennant
Women’s Track Endurance
Katie Archibald
Elinor Barker
Ciara Horne
Joanna Rowsell
Laura Trott
Men’s Road
Mark Cavendish
Steve Cummings
Alex Dowsett
Andy Fenn
Chris Froome
Pete Kennaugh
Luke Rowe
Ian Stannard
Ben Swift
Geraint Thomas
Sir Bradley Wiggins
Adam Yates
Simon Yates
Women’s Road
Lizzie Armitstead
Hannah Barnes
Paralympic Podium Programme
Steve Bate
Jody Cundy
Karen Darke
Adam Duggleby
Neil Fachie
John Gildea
Corrine Hall
Rachel James
Crystal Lane
Craig MacLean
Pete Mitchell
Helen Scott
David Stone
Dame Sarah Storey
Lauryn Therin
Sophie Thornhill
Lora Turnham
Olympic Academy Programme
BMX
Charlotte Green
Quillan Isodore
Mountain Bike
Alice Barnes
Beth Crumpton
Iain Paton
Mike Thompson
Track Sprint
Danni Khan
Rosie Blount
Women’s Endurance
Anna Christian
Lucy Garner
Emily Kay
Manon Lloyd
Emily Nelson
Amy Roberts
Men’s Endurance
Germain Burton
Gabriel Cullaigh
Scott Davies
Matt Gibson
Jake Kelly
Chris Latham
Chris Lawless
Mark Stewart
Oliver Wood
Paralympic Academy Programme
Brian Alldis
Megan Giglia
Simon Price
David Smith
Jaco van Gass
Olympic Development Programme
BMX
Ryan Hutchinson
Eddie Moore
Wilfred Njuguna
Blaine Ridge Davis
Paddy Sharrock
Bethany Shriever
Mountain Bike
Frazer Clacherty
Ella Conolly
Thomas Craig
William Gascoyne
Ffion James
Mark McGuire
Evie Richards
Daniel Tulett
Emily Wadsworth
Track Sprint
Lauren Bate-Lowe
Sophie Capewell
Alex Jolliffe
Frank Longstaff
Jack Plumley
Tom Scammell
Joseph Truman
Hamish Turnbull
Men’s Endurance
Rhys Britton
Matthew Bostock
Seb Dickens
Nathan Draper
Joseph Fry
Ethan Hayter
Joe Holt
Joey Walker
Matthew Walls
Reece Wood
Fred Wright
Women’s Endurance
Megan Barker
Abigail Dentus
Eleanor Dickinson
Grace Garner
Elizabeth Holden
Abby-Mae Parkinson
Rebecca Raybould
Jessica Roberts
Paralympic Development Programme
Steve Arnold
Jennifer Browning
Hannah Dines
Hannah Hunt
Sally Hurst
Louis Rolfe
Elizabeth Saul
Caroline Wareing
