Dave Brailsford and Shane Sutton to appear before parliamentary inquiry on Monday

Sir Dave Brailsford may be forced to reveal what was in the mysterious medical package delivered to Dr Richard Freeman in 2011

Sir Dave Brailsford will appear before MPs on Monday (December 19) as part of a parliamentary inquiry looking into doping in sport.

Brailsford will appear along with British Cycling president Bob Howden, board member George Gilbert, and former technical director Shane Sutton.

The hearing, which will take place at 11:15 and can be watched on the Parliament website, is part of a wider Culture, Media and Sport select committee inquiry into doping in sport that stemmed from a Sunday Times investigation around the leaking of a database of more than 12,000 doping tests.

Questions are likely to centre around Bradley Wiggins’s use of the coritcosteroid triamcinolone, which he was granted permission to take before the 2011 and 2012 Tours de France and 2013 Giro d’Italia via therapeutic use exemption forms.

Brailsford is also likely to be quizzed on the contents of the medical package delivered to Team Sky doctor Richard Freeman at the 2011 Critérium du Dauphiné.

UCI president Brian Cookson has called for “full disclosure” of the contents of the package, although UKAD are reportedly set to clear Wiggins and Team Skyon the issue.