Ghent-Wevelgem 2019 live TV guide

Eurosport the Proximus Sport Facebook page will show live coverage of the 2019 Ghent-Wevelgem on Sunday, March 31

The Belgian Classics are hotting up and on Sunday, March 31, the sprinters get a chance for some silverware in the challenging Ghent-Wevelgem.

Sectors of pavé and the cobbled climb of the devilishly difficult Kemmelberg mean the bunch is often reduced for the final 30km dash to the finish line in Wevelgem – plus there are some added dirt roads for 2018.

Traditionally, the weather can play a big part in shaping the race too: particularly crosswinds splitting the bunch.

Eurosport will be broadcasting live coverage of the 2019 event on Sunday afternoon after coverage of the final stage of the Volta a Catalunya, with highlights of the race aired in the evening and on Monday, April 1.

The 137 kilometre women’s race will be streamed live on the Proximus Sport Facebook page, from 10am BST (11am CET), with the finish expected at around 1pm BST (2pm CET).

The footage comes thanks to a partnership between Flanders Classics and Proximus Sport.

TV schedule

NB: Schedule may be subject to change

Sunday, March 31

10.00-14:00 Ghent-Wevelgem LIVE Proximus Sport Facebook page

15.30-18.30 Ghent-Wevelgem LIVE, Eurosport 1

19.30-21:00 Ghent-Wevelgem highlights, Eurosport 1

Monday, April 1

12:30-13.25 Ghent-Wevelgem highlights, Eurosport 1

19.15-20.00 Ghent-Wevelgem highlights, Eurosport 1

20:05-21:00 Ghent-Wevelgem highlights, Eurosport 2

