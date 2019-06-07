Tweets of the week: Marcel Kittel, Thomas De Gendt, Adam Blythe, and more

The Giro d’Italia is over and we’re having to wait a whole week for the Critérium du Dauphiné. Therefore you, like me, have probably spent all week aimlessly scrolling through Twitter. Looking for something to entertain you in lieu of any racing action.

As we all know, cyclists and social media are often a fantastic combination, allowing the fans a behind the scenes look at what goes on in and around the professional peloton.

Here are some that caught our eye this week, including ones from Marcel Kittel, Thomas De Gendt and Adam Blythe.

1. Looks like the UCI should have re-allocated at least some of the 1,300 motor doping tests carried out at the Giro d’Italia to Romania…

2. I’m going to take a punt and guess that the baby is going to have blonde hair.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

3. Tom Pidcock became the first ever British winner of Paris-Roubaix u23 and his hometown of Leeds paid a fitting tribute to the young star.

4. The pains of not having your birthday in the build-up to the most important period in the racing calendar.

5. Would you expect anything less from the people of the Basque Country?

6. Ofcom received a record number of complaints for a cycling show following Adam Blythe’s attire during Eurosport’s coverage of the Giro. We’re only messing, his shirts actually often made up for the slightly drab racing action at times.

7. The resemblance is uncanny.

8. With over 5,000m of altitude gain on stage 20 of the Giro d’Italia 2019, it might come as a surprise the fast men of the race topped any leaderboards on Strava, until you realise it was on the descent where they were desperately trying to finish inside the time limit.

9. If anyone in the professional peloton deserves an empty seat next to them on a flight, it’s Thomas De Gendt.

10. If a cycling team announces a line-up without a GIF of their riders dancing, are they even going to turn up to the race?