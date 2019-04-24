This week’s best bikes from ‘Rate My Bike’ – Pinarello F10-K, 1983 Bianchi Speciallisma and more

Whether it be be the latest piece of tech to roll off the factory line or a vintage racer that has been brought back to life, we all love to look after, improve, and at times show off our pride and joy.

Cycling Weekly has now created the platform for you to showcase your bikes, no matter its age, no matter its condition we want to see!

Each week we will collate a selection of the best rated bikes for our best bike feature, with the highest rated bike winning ‘bike of the week’

So don’t be shy, join the ‘Rate My Bike’ Facebook group and get involved.

1. Kirstie Speciale’s Colnago C60

I’ve just remembered the Giro d’Italia is a little over two weeks away, not sure why that popped into my head…

2. Mark Howard’s Specialized Allez Sprint

Mark’s racked up plenty of miles but it still glistens in the spring sunshine.

3. Allen Wong HL’s Ritchey

An 8kg steel machine.

4. Mike Zimmermann’s Cannondale SystemSix

Upgraded with KNOT system bar and stem and Vector 3 power meter pedals.

5. Jonny Carr’s Trek Madone

All about the Rotor Q-rings.

6. Daniel Bowler’s Project One Trek Madone SLR 7 Disc

The addition of Bontrager Aeolus XXX 6 wheels makes this Madone look even quicker than a standard model.

7. John Hayden’s 1983 Bianchi Specialissima

The retro bikes are sometimes the best, and this 1983 Specialissima is no different.

8. Mohammad Salehpour’s Bianchi Specialissima

Marco Pantani’s Giro/Tour 20th anniversary Bianchi Speciallisma is a timeless classic.

9. Anthony Walstow’s Specialized Venge

If you want a stand out bike, adding a KMC Gold Chain, Supacaz gold bar tape and Supacaz gold carbon bottle cages will certainly do the trick.

10. And this week’s bike of the week is Tomek Bli’s Pinarello F10-K

Tomek’s Pinarello F10-K disc brake bike comes with the upgrades of CeramicSpeed and Campagnolo Stages power meter.

Let us know what your think of the latest uploads and don’t forget to send us your own pictures on our ‘Rate My Bike’ page on Facebook and you could see it featured here next week.