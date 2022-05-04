Lotte Kopecky planning to ride Giro d'Italia Donne in preparation for 'main goal' of Tour de France Femmes

Lotte Kopecky is planning to ride the Giro d'Italia Donne in preparation for the Tour de France Femmes this summer, with stage wins her main priority at the inaugural edition of the French event.

Kopecky seems confident the Giro d'Italia Donne - which runs from July 1-10 - will provide the perfect base for her to succeed from at the Tour de France Femmes, starting on July 24.

Referring to the flatter stages featuring in the Italian event this year, she also clarifies she will still fight for stage wins at the Giro should the opportunities present themselves, despite emphasising the Tour is her main focus.

“In recent years there have been a lot of climbing stages, but now there are more flatter days," Kopecky said. "It will be a Giro that won't break you, I think it's the ideal preparation. I'm not going to miss any stage wins, of course, but the Tour will be the main goal."

In fact, the Belgian rider is simply going to France to secure stage wins, rather than challenge for the overall victory. Kopecky highlights this decision when asked about whether she can compete on the final-day summit finish at La Planche des Belles Filles.

“That's a question mark," she said. "That's why I'm not going for the rankings. With Demi Vollering and Ashleigh Moolman we have riders in the team that we are sure can compete for the overall victory. We're not going to take any risks.

"I would also rather win a stage than be third in the general classification. I think it's exciting and I hope it will be as fun as I imagine it now. The Tour, with yellow jersey, green jersey, polka dot jersey, that's so appealing. It will be great.”

In the meantime, Kopecky will head to Denia, Spain, at the end of the week to complete an altitude training camp by herself. The next race on her agenda is the Tour of Burgos from May 19-22, before she competes at the RideLondon Classique at the end of the month.

The 26-year-old will then complete another training camp at altitude in June, this time in Tignes with her SD Worx team, in preparation for the Giro d'Italia Donne, which gets underway on July 1.

Despite having already won the Strade Bianche Donne and Tour of Flanders in 2022, while also finishing second place at Paris-Roubaix Femmes, Kopecky hasn't competed in a stage-race yet this season. Therefore, the Giro could prove essential in her preparations if she is to achieve success at the very first Tour de France Femmes.