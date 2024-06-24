New RAAM record: Colin O’Brady and Lucas Clarke complete the 3,064-mile race in 6 days, 6 hours and 43 minutes

It wasn't the "Sub-Six" goal they'd set out for, but a new Race Across America record all the same

Colin O'Brady and Lucas Clarke
(Image credit: Colin O'Brady)
Anne-Marije Rook
By
published

When childhood friends Colin O'Brady and Lucas Clarke reached the Race Across America finish line in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on Saturday evening, they may not have fulfilled their "Sub Six" goal, but celebrations were in order all the same. 

The duo had left Oceanside, California, on June 15 and spent the following six days conducting a two-person time trial —with each rider completing a 90-minute stint at a time— across the entire width of the United States for a total of 3,064 miles with more than130,000ft of elevation. Averaging 20.33mph, the duo reached the East Coast finish line in 6 days, 6 hours and 43 minutes, shattering the previous record for the pairs category by approximately 5 hours. 

Anne-Marije Rook
Anne-Marije Rook
North American Editor

Cycling Weekly's North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook is old school. She holds a degree in journalism and started out as a newspaper reporter — in print! She can even be seen bringing a pen and notepad to the press conference.

Originally from The Netherlands, she grew up a bike commuter and didn't find bike racing until her early twenties when living in Seattle, Washington. Strengthened by the many miles spent darting around Seattle's hilly streets on a steel single speed, Rook's progression in the sport was a quick one. As she competed at the elite level, her journalism career followed, and soon she became a full-time cycling journalist. She's now been a cycling journalist for 11 years. 

