Photos: Tour of Britain riders in Kendal

Riders in the 2011 Tour of Britain took a neutralised ‘parade’ circuit of Kendal in Cumbria on Monday morning after the second stage of the race was cancelled due to adverse weather conditions.

Earlier in the morning race organisers had made the decision to cancel the stage after high winds and heavy rain had rendered parts of the day’s route from Kendal to Blackpool unsafe for racing.

“In my thirty years of organising cycling events I have never once had to cancel a stage before it even started, so this is not a decision that has been taken lightly,” said race director Mick Bennett.

“However today has presented as with a set of extreme circumstances. The safety of competitors, officials, staff and of course spectators is of more importance than the spectacle of the event. We cannot, and will not take the slightest risk when it comes to safety, hence today’s decision.

“Pockets of the route, including the start at Kendal were more sheltered but still experienced extremely blustery conditions. In the main though there were large sections of the stage on exposed hillsides, including the three Skoda King of the Mountains locations, plus the final five kilometres of the stage along Blackpool Promenade, where conditions were deemed unsafe by ourselves as organisers, hence the regrettable decision to cancel the stage.

“I would like to thank the teams and riders for their assistance today, and apologise to the many spectators out on the route who have missed out on the opportunity to see The Tour of Britain, but we hope that they will understand the reasons behind our decision.”

The sizeable crowd that had turned out in Kendal had a longer-than-expected chance to see the riders and grab some photographs and autographs.

More photos from Kendal in our gallery section>>

Jersey presentation

World Champion Thor Hushovd turns his nose up at the weather

Although they didn’t get to see any racing the fans did get a chance to see the riders

A moment of sunshine on a windy, wet morning as the riders line up for a parade lap of Kendal

Stage one winner Mark Cavendish out front

Peloton’s parade lap of Kendal

Soggy doggies: Ruff weather

Geraint Thomas stays wrapped up

Pieter Ghyllebert’s lucky charm

Mark McNally enjoys a moment in the dry

Johnny McEvoy, Matt Brammeier and Mark McNally

Hugh Roberts, race organiser, explains cancellation of stage to ITV4’s Ned Boulting

Mark Cavendish’s bike

Related links

Tour of Britain 2011: Cycling Weekly’s coverage index

Tour of Britain 2011: Latest news

Tour of Britain stage two cancelled due to adverse weather

Gale force winds set to batter Tour of Britain bunch on Monday

Cycling stars ready for Tour of Britain

Raleigh aim for top ten in Tour of Britain

Cavendish confirmed for Tour of Britain

Sky announces Tour of Britain team

Hushovd to ride Tour of Britain

Tour of Britain returns to central London for 2011 finale

Scotland getting ready for 2011 Tour of Britain start

Leopard-Trek sign up for 2011 Tour of Britain

Final day time trial for 2011 Tour of Britain

IG Markets sponsor Tour of Britain leader’s jersey

Tour of Britain set for Scotland start

Tour of Britain 2011: Stage reports

Cavendish wins opening stage of Tour of Britain

Tour of Britain 2011: Photo galleries

By Andy Jones

Stage one photo gallery

Tour of Britain 2011: Press conference photo gallery

Tour of Britain 2011: Riders warm up photo gallery

Tour of Britain 2011: Start list

Tour of Britain 2011: Provisional start list

Tour of Britain 2011: TV guide

Tour of Britain 2011: ITV4 TV schedule