All the bikes currently available with SRAM Rival eTap AXS

SRAM has just released its cheapest electronic road groupset yet, Rival eTap AXS. Although fresh from the factory, select brands are already selling bikes with the new groupset equipped – from prices as low as £2,700.

For all the juicy details on the new groupset – and a first ride review – check out our news story all about SRAM Rival eTap AXS.

But for now, let’s get stuck into all the bikes currently available for purchase with new 12-speed groupset.

Boardman SLR 9.4 Disc

The SLR 9.4 Disc is built around the same C10 carbon frameset as the current SLR 9.2 Disc and SLR 9.6 Disc, designed to offer “the best combination of aerodynamic efficiency, weight and ride quality.”

In terms of the gearing, the 46/33t crankset will be used together with a 10-30t cassette, while the rolling stock will be a set of 30mm deep Alex RXD3 alloy wheels – featuring a respectable claimed weight of 1,550g and tubeless compatibility. Tyres-wise, it’ll be the 28mm Vittoria Rubino Pro Graphene 2.0.

The retail price is £2,700 and will be available for purchase next week, with delivery times expected to be only a matter of days after that.

Orbea Orca M31e Team

If there’s one thing we’ve learnt, it’s never too early to bring out the next year’s range. The Orca M31e is a completely new, 2022 model and gets the electronic treatment with the new SRAM Rival eTap AXS groupset. It will be available starting from September of this year.

The standard build will include a 46/33t crankset paired to the 10-30t cassette and will be rolling on Fulcrum Racing 600 DB wheels wrapped in 28mm Vittoria Rubino IV G2.0 TLR rubber.

Although there will also be the option to upgrade to the power meter version of the crankset and swap in a 10-36t cassette. There are multiple options for the wheels and tyres, with the top spec being the Vision SC 55 Carbon DB wheels matched with some Schwalbe ONE TLR tyres.

The Orca range is quite extensive and includes Orbea’s top performing and most capable road bikes. As with Orbea’s other bikes, there is a lot of scope for customisation of the finishing kit and also the paintwork.

Storck Aerfast3 Comp

German brand Storck is another of the first to market with their a SRAM Rival eTap AXS equipped road race bike retailing for €3,696.64.

Details here are a little thin on the ground, but it’s said that the power meter version of the crankset will be offered. Looking closely at the photos from the press release, we can see that the 46/33t crankset is specced along with what looks to be the 10-30t cassette.

However, although the rear derailleur is clearly electronic and includes ‘Rival’ branding, the front mech appears to be a mechanical one from the 11-speed Rival range. The chain used here also has a traditional profile, rather than being one of SRAM’s distinctive Flattop 12-speed chains.