How the cycling industry is fighting the cornonavius crisis

With the current cornoavirus impacting daily life for cyclists across the globe, the industry has been busy diversifying and stepping up to help support both cyclists and those front line workers in the fight against the virus.

This page is dedicated to sharing the efforts of the cycling industry to spread a good news for how the community is pulling together and doing it’s bit through these hard times.

We aim to keep this page updated with good news stories as they land.

Santini Launch PPE washable masks in to UK

Clothing suppliers to Boels Domans, Trek-Segafredo and the UCI World Chamionships has launched washable masks to the UK, with 10% of sales donated to NHS Charities Together.

The Italian brand had initially turned it’s cycling apparel production lines in to the manufacturing of surgical PPE, but has now added the masks, as well as resuming it’s normal line of business.

Santini say that the SPCV02 mask is designed for public and non-industrial workplace and so classed as a Barrier Mask in accordance with UK and EU specifications.

The mask is available in two plain colours, black and white, and has the ability to be fully customisable. Available now in packs of 10 with minimum orders of 100 for plain colours, or 50 for custom design. For all trade, business and clubs enquiries can be emailed to custom.uk@santinisms.it

Endura develop and manufacture PPE

The Scottish brand is now working in collaboration with other Scottish outdoor clothing and textile companies to provide more than half of the non-sterile gowns needed for health and care workers in Scotland.

Endura is also working with NHS England, the brand is using what it says is it’s rapid garment development and advance production techniques to design and develop re-usable gowns, using a waterproof, breathable fabric membrane donated by their sister brand, Berghous. Samples are currently with NHS England for certification and hope to be in production soon.

Using their existing stock, Endura has also donated all suitable eyewear to surgeries and health centres, as well as using supply chain contacts to source quantities of face masks and PPE eyewear which will be sent out to care homes and childcare hubs in urgent need.

Alė manufacturers and donates medical grade garments to hospitals

Alé has decided to make its production plants in Bonferraro di Sorgà (Verona) available to the making of PPE clothing.

Alé produces 95% of the cycling garments in its Veronese factories, Italy and has therefore been able to utilise all its stages of the supply chain: from design to cutting and sewing up to printing and packaging in order to swiftly turn around the medical grade coats and get them out to the profession.

After donating it’s first batch of certified CE gowns to the Italian medical profession, Alé is now able to use its production facilities for the supply of coats on a large scale, producing up to 13,000 coats per week, each coat will cost between €12 Euro to €15 each. Alé hopes to be able to ship globally, depending on current rules and regulations. Anyone interested in purchasing the garments can contact Alė directly, barbara.armigliato@alecycling.com for more information.

France offers each cyclist €50 for bike repairs once lockdown ends

France has launched a €20 million scheme that will allow all citizens up to €50 for bike repairs.

Cycle training and temporary parking spaces will also be provided by the funds, which have been introduced after French authorities wish to keep air pollution levels low after they dropped significantly during lockdown.

ODLO launches production of face masks

Better know for their production of cycle and sportswear, Odlo are now manufacturing face masks, converting existing production facilities in Portugal.

ODLO say it’s quick-drying masks are made of polyester with a fleece insert of polyamide/polyester, with an antibacterial finish, are OEKO-TEX certified (free of harmful substances) and can be washed up to 50 times at 60 °C.

ODLO CEO, Knut Are Høgberg said:“We take our social and environmental responsibilities seriously, and in the midst of a pandemic, converting our production facilities to manufacture face masks is simply the responsible thing to do to help flatten the curve.”

The mask has been developed for private use only and not intended as protective equipment or for use in healthcare or for occupational safety.

Masks can be purchased directly from www.odlo.com priced at £30 for five or £50 for a pack of ten.

Helmet research and development brand WaveCel manufacture full face shields

The team behind the Bontrager WaveCel helmets, which promise to be 48 times more effective than standard EPS foam at preventing concussions resulting from common cycling accidents, have shifted manufacturing to the creation of face shields in line with the health profession standards.

For more information visit www.wavecel.com for more details on how to purchase and possible shipping out side of the United States.

Muc Off donate chamois cream to ease face mask pain for NHS workers

Muc Off, the Dorset based brand behind some of the most widely used cleaning products in cycling, has extended its support for key workers during the fight against coronavirus– by supplying chamois cream to key workers.

The brand – which has slowed down its lubricant production to free up bottles for hand santazier and begun making anti-bac products – has now turned to providing chamois cream for front line workers to use to prevent pain and chafing caused by (PPE) personal protective equipment.

The brand is also using its 3D printer non-stop to make PPE face guards for local hospitals (see featured image).

Huub releases NHS Charities Together cycling jersey

The jersey and technical t-shirt promote the government’s pleas to stay home amid the crisis to help protect the NHS and save lives with the slogan ‘Better In Than Out’.

Huub reached out to its social media community to vote for their favourite of three designs. The final design features the iconic blue of the NHS, as well as the the rainbow stripes, which have become synonymous with symbol of hope across the country, hoping to reduce the spread of infections by ‘flattening the curve’ amid the coronavirus crisis with with all profits from the sales of the Jersey being donated to the NHS fund.

We’ll keep adding to this article as new stories emerge.