Sunday trading: Big discounts on a Garmin Edge 130 computer, Zipp wheels and more

This week we’ve sourced some great discounts on a Garmin computer, Zipp wheels, Continental tyres as well as Castelli kit.

Garmin Edge 130 was £170, now £145

Read more: Garmin Edge 130 review

Despite its diminutive size the Edge 130 packs a punch. It’s powerful enough to give you all your training data, it hooks up to you sensors and has a clear screen so it’s easy to read your numbers. It can even give you directions.

Buy now: Garmin Edge 130 at ProBikeKit for £145

Zipp 302 Carbon Clincher Disc wheelset was £1369, now £958

Read more: Zipp 302 review (clincher)

Zipp’s 302 wheels bring the brand’s wheel expertise down to a lower price point without sacrificing quality. They’re a 45mm deep carbon rim that hold they’re speed extremely well and would make a superb upgrade to any disc brake bike.

Currently Merlin Cycles only has stock for SRAM/Campagnolo hub bodies available.

Buy now: Zipp 302 Carbon Clincher Disc wheelset at Merlin Cycles for £958

Continental GP5000 clincher tyres (pair) was £68, now £51.98

Buy now: Continental GP5000 clincher tyre review

Top end tyres rarely do everything well. Usually they’re fast and grippy but wear quickly, lasting maybe a summer of constant riding at most. Of all the top end tyres however, the GP 5000s last well. They’re tough while still being fast (if maybe not as supple as some others).

Buy now: Continental GP5000 clincher tyres at ProBikeKit for £51.98

Castelli Gabba 3 short sleeve jersey was 3160, now £120



Using Gore Windstopper X-Lite Plus Fabric, the Gabba’s wet weather protection is legendary. This short sleeve version is slightly more versatile, lending itself to cold and grim mornings in the spring and autumn. We advise sizing up in Castelli road gear as it tends to come in quite small.

Buy now: Castelli Gabba 3 short sleeve jersey at Wiggle for £120

Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 groupset was £1874.99 now £1099.99

Topeak Race rocket minipump was £28.99 now £19

Castelli women’s Pro Mesh sleeveless baselayer was £56 now £30.79

Topeak Aero Wedge saddle pack was from £21.99 now from £13.99

Continental GP5000 tyres pair with free inner tubes were £120 now £84.95

Specialized Body Geometry Sport mitts were £20.99 now £9.99

Shimano Ultegra R6700 10 speed chain was £31.99 now £21.99

Schwalbe G-One Evo Microskin 35mm tyre was £59 now £38.99

Tacx Bushido smart trainer was £549 now £284.99

Vermarck Lotto-Soudal bibshorts were £89.99 now £53.99

Assos Skinfoil sleeveless baselayer was £50 now £29.99

Specialized Echelon 2 helmet was £59.99 now £44.99

Endura Windchill II arm warmers were £25.99 now £20

Endura Cairn short sleeved jersey was £34.99 now £8.54

Lazer Magneto M1 cycling glasses were £99.99 now from £37.99

Zipp Service Course bars were £109 now from £57.99

Shimano Ultegra R8000 cassette was £74.99 now from £45.99

Lifeline Pavo 2000 lumen front light was £170 now £69.99

Orange Seal Endurance sealant was £10.99 now £7.99

Specialized Road Comp shoes were £149.99 now £74.99

