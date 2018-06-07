Five of the best online helmet deals, including discounts on Giro, Kask and Lazer

Our pick of the best helmet deals the internet has to offer

Helmets are quite a personal choice, and certain brands will fit the heads of some riders better than others. Your choice will also be influenced by the sort of riding you do: some cyclists will place aerodynamics at front of mind whilst the hot heads out there might just want best in class ventilation.

All helmets sold via reputable retailers will comply to British safety standards – but some have additional protective features, like MIPS layers to help reduce the effect of rotational force.

The products featured have been chosen because we know they’re good quality and are an excellent offer at the price we’ve included (at the time of writing). Our tech team have unrivalled expertise and years of experience testing new products, so you can trust our recommendations – and we also know what represents a good deal.

With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Giro Cinder MIPS Road Bike Helmet was £129.99, now £67.50

One of our Editor’s Choice 2017 selections, the Giro Cinder is inspired by the ever popular top end Synthe, maintaining a very similar aesthetic with just a tad more weight.

You still get a Roc Loc 5 fit system, allowing plenty of positions, Air FX padding and a MIPS layer which protects against damage due to rotational forces.

Of course, if you want the top end model, there are Synthe deals around – if you wear a small, you can pick one up at Merlin for £99.

Read more: Giro Cinder helmet in Editor’s Choice

Buy now: Giro Cinder helmet at Merlin Cycles for £67.50

Giro Aerohead MIPS helmet was £259.99, now from £187.49

It might seem pricey, but the Giro Aerohead is actually the cheaper of two options – the Aerohead Ultimate carrying an RRP of £519.99. However, we’ve reviewed both models – standard here, and Ultimate here – and we found that though the Ultimate has some nice-to-have features, the plain old Aerohead did the job (even for Dan Bigham who wore it to win a hat trick of National Track titles).

The wind tunnel tested lid comes with an eye shield made by ZEISS Optics, with magnetic attachment so you can flip it up (rather than chuck it in a bush if it fogs up).

Small and Large models at Tredz come in at £187.49, sadly medium wearers pay a tax for being ‘average’ at £224.99 – but it’s still a saving.

Read more: Giro Aerohead MIPS review here

Buy now: Giro Aerohead MIPS 2018 helmet at Tredz for £187.49 or splash out with Giro Aerohead Ultimate MIPS helmet at Chain Reaction Cycles from £349.99

Kask Protone helmet was £199, now £138.99

A helmet that aims to provide an aero edge with plenty of breathability, the Protone is extremely comfortable – perhaps thanks to the ‘Octo Fit’ adjustment system, and there’s CoolMax material padding to help keep the rider as sweat free as possible.

The whole package is lightweight, at 230g in a size medium, and comes with that traditional Kask leather chin strap.

Right now, you can pick one up in small, medium or large for £138.99 if you choose black and blue, or £154.04 in black and red.

Read more: Kask Protone helmet review

Buy now: Kask Protone in black and blue for £138.99 or black and red at Wiggle for £154.04

Lazer Z1 Helmet in Camo Flash Green was £199.99, now £79.99

Alright, so you’re going to need to like camo. But provided you’ve got that box ticked, you’re getting a top level lid (which featured in our 2017 Editor’s Choice awards) for a bargain price.

The Z1 is lightweight – at 225g in a size medium – and prioritises cooling with deep vents and channels to draw in cool air. There’s extra safety features in the T-Pro coverage, which protects the weakest areas of the skull around the temple and the ‘Advanced Rollsys® System’ gives riders the ability to make micro adjustments.

Read more: Lazer Z1 helmet in Editor’s Choice

Buy now: Lazer Z1 helmet at Pro Bike Kit for £79.99

Bell Stratus helmet was £99.99, now £59.99

Read more: Bell Stratus MIPS helmet review

Buy now: Bell Stratus helmet at Evans Cycles for £59.99 or check out the Bell Zephyr for £149.99 (from £209.99) at Chain Reaction Cycles

Carrying many of the performance benefits of the top level Zephyr, the Stratus is a lightweight aero helmet, and when we tested it we gave it 9/10, finding the venting to be effective and comfort on point. Bell has loaded the lid up with tech: The ‘Float Fit’ system is said to be the development behind the comfort and ‘Overbrow Ventilation’ explains the way cool air comes in and hot air leaves.

The retention system dial isn’t quite as fancy as those you’d find elsewhere, but you do get a lot of bang for your buck.