Ekoï celebrates its 17th birthday with 40% off all weekend

French direct sales brand discounts its entire range this weekend only

It’s 17 years since, in 2001, Ekoï set out to disrupt the cycling clothing market with its innovative kit. To celebrate, from today for the whole of the weekend, Ekoï is offering a 40% discount across its entire site. You can take a look here.

The brand has become something of a behemoth in its home market, with many riders on French roads decked out in its eye-catching kit.

Ekoï is less well known in the UK. It sells directly to consumers from its website and offers sharp pricing on the riding essentials: clothing, sunglasses, helmets, shoes etc. Its custom configurator lets you choose from a range of options to make many of its lines semi-bespoke.

JC Rattel, Ekoï’s founder says: “Our Objective at Ekoï is to offer our customers the best products, developed with our pro teams, at attractive prices.

“For Ekoï’s 17th anniversary, I want to offer 40% to all our customers to thank them for their loyalty. They are 100% part of this incredible story which is only at the beginning. Thank you!”

Ekoï kit is used extensively by the pros at the WorldTour level. The entire Quickstep Floors team is decked out in its sunnies, although you wouldn’t know, as its custom configurator means that there are over a billion different options available in its Perso Evo9 sunglasses, which use Zeiss lenses.

Ekoï also provides helmets to AG2R La Mondiale, with Romain Bardet sporting the retro “hairnet” styled Ekoï Legende helmet at the Tour de France this year. Other innovative products include its Heat Concept battery heated winter gloves and overshoes and its one-size-fits-all Morfo Evo bibshorts.

Spend over £26 and Ekoï offers free shipping to the UK and it also has options to pay by instalment. There’s a UK based call centre too.