Indoor cycling clothing to keep you going nowhere in comfort

Indoor cycling isn’t a topic we’d traditionally be writing about in April, but these aren’t typical conditions – and the number of people using indoor training platforms has been steadily increasing as the coronovirus lockdown continies.

The need, or otherwise, for specific indoor cycling clothing is a topic for debate in itself – and it’s something we covered in detail here.

>> Struggling to get to the shops try 6 issues for just £6 delivered to your door <<

The concensus from experts is that whilst many riders will get on fine sticking to their standard gear, some people will find that getting hot, sweaty and sitting in a static position will lead to saddle sores.

As former British Cycling head of physiotherapy Phil Burt put it: “If you allow the area to get hot and wet and apply pressure, you’ve got a recipe for a certain type of saddle sore.”

Therefore, good indoor shorts will aim to wick sweat away, allow breathability and offer a pad suited to a static indoor position.

Indeed, when Cycling Weekly compared moisture retention of a pair of indoor specific shorts versus standard shorts, we found a 64 per cent reduction in weight increase via sweat absorbtion.

>>> The best turbo trainers reviewed

We’ve taken a look at some of the options available to help you navitage the growing market. Because this is an emerging trend, the concensus around exactly what’s required varies between brands – so we’ve explained the approch each has taken. Based upon Burt’s expert opinion, the best options will aim to keep riders as dry as possible whilst offering a pad “that doesn’t bottom out completely when you’re loading it for a sustained amount of time.”

There are also indoor specific base layers and jerseys to match. At Cycling Weekly, most of us tend to stick with a standard base layers/sports bra. If you don’t already have a super breathable base layer, some of the options listed could be an investment both for indoor and outdoor riding, with breathable fabrics limting the well documented effect of heat build up on performance and sweat wicking properties peventing a ‘cool down’ temperature plummet.

Some brands have opted to create indoor jerseys, which could be preferable if you’re exercising outside the house – on the patio or in a garden – and don’t want to scare the neighbours.

With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ or ‘Best Deal’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

dhb Aeron Turbo Shorts

dhb’s Aeron turbo shorts are available in a men’s and women’s fit. The brand has gone for a waisted variety, designed to be worn with a base layer.

We did find the waist on the women’s model slipped down – and we’d have preferred a bib version, but those used to waist shorts might be more comfortable with the simpler option.

The shorts feature a lightweight and quick drying fabric, which we did find held on to less moisture when compared with standard shorts.

The chamois in the women’s shorts is Cytech Elastic Interface’s Paris HP Super Air pad whilst the men’s uses an Elastic Interface NICE HD Super Air pad. Both are very high density, and created to offer extra breathability.

Read more: dhb Aeron turbo shorts review

Buy now: dhb Aeron turbo men’s shorts and dhb Aeron turbo women’s shorts

Le Col x Wahoo Indoor Training Bib Shorts

The indoor shorts from Le Col are an adapted version of the brand’s summer bib shorts, with a lightweigh farbric that features laser cut incisions through the thighs, where heat builds up and is (ideally) released.

The bib strap is light and aims to wick away sweat, and there’s increased padding at the front of the chamois- the logic being that riders indoors spend more time sat in a static position on the nose of the saddle. So this is a good option for ‘on the rivet’ riders who keep their indoor sessions high intensity.

Buy now: Le Col x Wahoo indoor cycling shorts at Le Col for £150 or Le Col x Wahoo women’s indoor cycling shorts at Le Col for £150

At the top, Le Col is offering both short sleeved jerseys and sleeveless designs, made from a mesh fabric.

Both the long and short sleeved options come with pockets – Le Col says this means you can opt to wear them outside in hot conditions, as well. If you’re keeping it indoors, we reckon the vest would be the coolest and thus the most suited choice.

Buy now: Le Col x Wahoo sleeveless men’s vest for £100 or Le Col x Wahoo sleeveless women’s vest for £120

Madison turbo shorts

Madison was one of the first players on the indoor cycling clothing market. These shorts are still only available in a men’s version, though.

The shorts use an anti-bacterial polyester fabric all over, with open mesh straps at the upper. The pad in question has been designed specifically for this short, and comes pre-curved in the riding position to offer a better fit.

Commenting on the design, apparel designer Rachel Preston said: “Indoor turbo sessions are usually short – 30 to 60minutes – but we did find that our riders would shuffle around a lot in their saddles. As a result we selected a pad that offered fantastic moisture management, and offered really good elasticity to accommodate the continual position adjustments between different types of riding efforts during their workout session.”

Buy now: Madison Turbo short at Freewheel for £69.99

At the top half, Madison has gone for a short sleeved jersey as opposed to the mesh base layer seen elsewhere. The jersey uses an open mesh fabric, though, and as well as having an anti-bacterial coating to prevent bacteria from multiplying (lovely!) the pockets have been removed – which makes sense as they’re superfluous indoors and add extra bulk.

Buy now: Madison Turbo jersey at Freewheel for £44.99

Castelli Insider bib short

Castelli created its ‘Insider’ short using the 80 per cent polyester material it calls ‘Inferno’, with lightweight Giro Air elastic at the cuffs.

Interestingly, it’s opted for its ‘KISS Air2’ seat pad – this is a lighter construction and uses a lower density foam, based on the expectation that indoor rides will be shorter and therefore require less cushioning. This approach differs to other options on the market – but could be up your streat if you prefer less chamios between you and the saddle.

Again, this is a men’s short and there isn’t yet a version for women.

Buy now: Castelli Insider bib shorts at Wiggle for £110

If you want to go matchy-matchy, there is a jersey. This is made from a 100 per cent polyester mesh, and weighs in at a claimed 88 grams. With two rear pockets, the idea is that you could still wear it for outdoor rides in hot weather.

Buy now: Castelli Insider jersey at Merlin Cycles for £75

Pactimo Apex bib short liner

Buy now: Apex Liner men’sand women’s bib shorts at Pactimo for £75

Pactimo has taken a different approach to most. Rather than construct a specific ‘turbo short’, it’s repurposed the liner shorts typically used by mountain bikers underneath their baggies. This makes a lot of sense – this kit is designed to offer padding without any excess material. The body fabric is a stretch mesh material, with Avertini Lyrca in the centre panels to make sure the chamois stays put.

This approach does mean that the chamois isn’t ‘turbo specific’ but it is a Cytech model created to offer comfort up to four hours.