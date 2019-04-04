Leading brands launch SRAM Force eTap AXS bikes

Bike makers add to their 12-speed options with new SRAM Force eTap AXS bikes

Following the announcement of SRAM Force eTap AXS yesterday, top bike brands are lining up to showcase SRAM’s second tier AXS groupset, as they did in February with SRAM Red eTap AXS.

AXS adds a twelfth sprocket to the cassette, but also allows a 10 tooth smallest sprocket to be used. This in turn allows SRAM to offer the top end ratios found on a drivetrain with an 11-tooth smallest sprocket, while dropping the chainring size to 48 teeth, for a lighter system weight.

3T

3T was one of SRAM’s launch partners for its Red eTap AXS groupsets and it’s been quick to bring out Force eTap AXS-equipped machines. It’s launched a Strada build kitted out with Force eTap AXS 1 for €5799, and a Strada Due with the groupset in double chainring mode for €5999.

It says that the single ring option is great for mountainous terrain, with the extra ratio making it that much more flexible, and kits the bike out with wide tyres and Discus C35 wheels. As yet, there’s no specific Force eTap AXS option for the Exploro – you’d have to buy a frameset to build up, although SRAM is running such a bike in its demo fleet.

Specialized

You can now get Force eTap AXS specs of the Venge Pro, priced at £6500, and the Tarmac Pro at £6000. Both bikes come with a 48/35 chainset and a 10-33 cassette for some big ratios to haul yourself up steeps. Both also come with Roval CL50 Disc wheels and the good news is you’ll save yourself over £3000 on the price of the Red eTap AXS-equipped variants.

BMC

The BMC Teammachine now comes in a new Force eTap AXS option in grey, white and orange. BMC fits a 48/35 chainset and a 10-33 cassette, along with disc brakes and DT Swiss P1800 Spline db 32 wheels. Yours for £4999.

Orbea

The new Orca M21i Team D and Orca M21i Team DL will come with SRAM’s latest groupset. They’re new variants of the brand’s top lightweight racing model and come in new colour options too. It says that the key difference between them is just the cassette, with the former getting a 10-28 and the latter a wider range 10-33 variant. Both get a 48/35 chainset.

Orbea says that the Force eTap AXS bikes will form part of its 2020 range, with its announcement a sneak preview of what it plans. Price for both specs is £3999.