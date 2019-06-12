New bike from Cannondale spotted at the Critérium du Dauphiné

A new bike from Cannondale has been spotted under the EF-Education First team at the Critérium du Dauphiné.

The new bike is clearly a lightweight race bike, making it most likely an update to the Cannondale SuperSix Evo. If this is true, the new bike, with its dropped seatstays, is a radical departure from the current bike.

Like many of the current crop of lightweight race bikes, it appears Cannondale has dropped the rear stays of the bike, with the general consensus amongst bike brands that it’s both more comfortable and more aerodynamic. It removes the iconic tight rear triangle of the previous SuperSix, part of what gave the bike it’s superb handling. The new seatstays do seem to keep their slender build from the current model, though.

By the looks of it, the new bike will have a slightly larger head tube (although that could just be dependent on the size of Tejay van Garderen’s model) as well as a slightly wider fork.

From the bikes on the top of the car, it seems the models will have a very small bottom bracket.

The new dropped seatstays does bring this new model inline with the Cannondale SystemSix, the brand’s aero bike that launched last summer.

Interestingly, Tejay van Garderen is pictured here riding a rim brake models which suggests Cannondale hasn’t done away with the old style stoppers just yet.

Meanwhile, Simon Clarke is riding a disc brake version of the new bike, and there are plenty of models with Shimano Dura-Ace rotors on top of the EF Education First car. Whether the rim brake version will only be available to the pros or as a frameset only option remains to be seen.

We’ll update you with more information on the new bike when we have it.