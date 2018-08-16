New Giant Revolt Advanced gravel bike gets Giant’s D-Fuse tech

Bar and seatpost designed to add ride compliance

At the heart of the Giant Revolt Advanced is a carbon frameset, that Giant says has been designed for long distance comfort and efficiency on variable terrain.

So Giant has increased the stack height and reduced the reach a little compared to its TCX cyclocross bike. The bottom bracket is a bit lower too, to increase stability and Giant’s compact geometry gives lots of seatpost extension and a lighter, stiffer frame.

The all-carbon fork has a rake and trail designed for control off road, without losing agility on tarmac. As with Giant’s road bikes, there’s an OverDrive tapered steerer tube.

Like Giant’s latest Defy endurance bike launched last month, the Revolt Advanced gets D-Fuse seatpost and bars, designed to add compliance. Both have a D-shaped profile that Giant says helps absorb shocks before they reach the rider.

The D-Fuse bar is designed to provide compliance when pushing down, while being stiff enough not to impact efficiency when pulling up. It comes with an 8 degree flare for off road handling precision when in the drops. There’s also a 5 degree backsweep to the tops for a more comfortable hand position. The bar is some 5% lighter than Giant’s equivalent round section bar.

The Revolt Advanced frameset is designed for tyres up to 45mm and is compatible with the 650b wheels which are increasingly being seen as an important option on gravel bikes if you’re going to be riding really rough terrain or bikepacking.

Versatility is increased by the inclusion of three water bottle mounts, removable rack and mudguard mounts and the X-Defender mudguard on the downtube, which we particularly liked when we tested the alloy Giant Revolt.

Giant Revolt Advanced specs

Giant Revolt Advanced models available in the UK are the Revolt Advanced 2, priced at £1799, and the Revolt Advanced 0 at £2999.

The 2 comes with Shimano 105 groupset with an 11-34 cassette paired with a Praxis Alba 2D 48/32 supercompact chainset and Giant P-X2 tubeless ready wheelset with Giant CrossCut Gravel 1 40mm tubeless tyres.

The 0 spec gets an Ultegra RX clutched rear mech and a Praxis Zayante chainset, with the same ratio gearing as the 2. Wheels are upgraded to Giant CXR-1 Carbon, with the same CrossCut Gravel 1 40mm tubeless tyres.

In the UK, the Giant Revolt Advanced will be sold in four frame sizes: S, M, M/L and L, although there are another two frame sizes available internationally.