New Gocycle GXi brings increased integration to the fast folding e-bike

Gocycle launched its GX fast folding e-bike in February. Now it’s been joined by the GXi.

The new e-bike uses the same fast folding mechanism as the GX, with a hinge in the centre which allows the bike to be folded in half in under 10 seconds, putting the two wheels next to each other for easy rolling, with the saddle forming a useful handle to push or pull it along.

But Gocycle has ported the tech from its existing G3 model into the GXi too. So there is a front running light integrated into the bar, as well as an integrated LED dashboard. Gocycle quotes a weight of 17.5kg for the GXi.

According to Richard Thorpe, Gocycle’s chief designer: “Each GXi technology has been carefully engineered to work together in complete integration. We have always been focused on excellent riding dynamics and rider fit. Whether that’s providing more versatility, improving safety or helping Gocycle riders to have more fun – everything has a purpose.”

All cables are routed internally for a clean look, that doesn’t attract dirt or get snagged on obstacles. Plus, there’s electronic predictive gear shifting, which automatically downshifts through the gears when you slow down, and hydraulic disc brakes shielded by a protective cover. Gocycle uses its removable Pitstop wheels in the GXi.

The 375Wh battery is enclosed in the frame and gives a range of up to 80km, but can be removed for charging, which takes around 4 hours. It powers a 250 watt front hub motor, although that’s upped to 500 watts for US models, where the permitted assistance level is higher. Naturally, there’s an app to monitor and control the bike’s parameters too.

The new Gocycle GXi will be showcased at The Cycle Show at the NEC and join the brand’s 2020 e-bike line-up. It’s available now to pre-order from Gocycle’s site, priced at £3,699, €4,199 or $4,799.

Gocycle has a range of accessories to fit its e-bikes too, to make it commuter-ready, including mudguards, a rear rack and front panniers.