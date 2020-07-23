Oakley launches stylish limited edition design of its riding glasses

Oakley has launched a new stylish, limited edition designs of its cycling glasses. The designs, initially planned to be worn by athletes at the 2020 Olympic Games, are created by Japanese artist Meguru Yamaguchi.

The 2020 Olympics was meant to launch with it’s opening ceremony today (July 23), but was postponed due to ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Oakley has still decided to launch the new collection despite the move of the Games to 2021, and has pledged to give $200,000 to the World Health Organisation’s Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund in conjunction with the launch.

The new designs are dubbed the ‘Kokoro Collection’. The Japanese word Kokoro means “heart; mind; spirit,” and Oakley says the new collection is created “to inspire and unite athletes of all abilities through a shared love of sport.” Tokyo-born, Brooklyn-based artist Meguru Yamaguchi was brought in to create the designs, and Oakley says each individual set of glasses is unique “having been created through a specialised spin technique utilising a custom-made machine created specifically by Oakley engineers to replicate Meguru’s style of brushstrokes.”

“The Kokoro Collection celebrates how a universal love of sport can unify our community” said Ben Goss, Oakley Global marketing director. “We’re proud to offer our support to the World Health Organisation which is addressing the global pandemic with passion and precision.”

Most of Oakley’s riding glasses are available in the design, including the Radar EV Path, Jawbreaker, Sutro, and Flight Jacket, which all come with a Prizm lens. You can also get the casual wear Frogskins in the limited edition design.

You can find out more about the limited edition Oakley Kokoro eyewear collection by visiting the Oakley website.

Full price list of the models available is below.