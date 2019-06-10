Tech of the week: new Liv endurance bike and new shoes from Giro

New Liv Avail Advanced and high end Giro shoes

Liv has launched a new version of its Avail Advanced women’s endurance road bike. Liv, Giant’s women’s specific brand, says that the new bike is lighter, faster and more comfortable. Inevitably, that’s meant offering room for wider tyres – the Avail Advanced can fit rubber up to 32mm wide. Read our first ride impressions.

Also this week, we’ve had the launch of Giro’s latest top end footwear. The Imperial shoes come with two Boa dials and weigh 220g per shoe in size 42.5, while the new Empire SLX model is even lighter at 195g per shoe. Both use super-stiff carbon soles and a new one piece upper with welded-in venting. We’ve been up a few hills in Italy in the Imperial shoes and tell you what we think.

Post-Giro d’Italia news

With the Giro d’Italia finishing last week, we’ve had a look at the Scott Addict RC bike on which Esteban Chaves won Stage 19. And we’ve got a scorecard for how well each team performed and reported on Movistar’s management’s account of what it took for Richard Carapaz to win the race.

We’ve also had news of the UCI’s efforts to check for motors on riders’ bikes, with over 1300 tests performed over the three weeks of the race – and no hidden helpers found.

And look out if you’re riding an e-bike yourself; police in Belgium have fined an e-bike rider for travelling at 25mph in an 18mph zone.

With the start of June, we’ve got our latest episode of Tech of the Month, with the Cannondale SystemSix aero bike plus the special edition Chpt3 Brompton as ridden by David Millar, the Ultimate Vybe suspension seatpost and the yet-to-be-released new version of Maxxis’s premium High Road tyres.

Plus, we’ve told you how to decode your Strava data in five minutes, to gain valuable insights into your performance and guide your training regime.

We’ve had deals on Oakley sunglasses, tyres, as well as the best deals from Wiggle and the usual Sunday Trading offers too this week.