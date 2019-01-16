Trek-Segafredo men’s and women’s teams wearing Koo eyewear from 2019

Kask’s eyewear brand debuts on the WorldTour

Trek-Segafredo men’s team and its all-new women’s team will be wearing Koo eyewear for the next two seasons in a tie-up with Kask’s performance eyewear brand.

Trek-Segafredo’s men’s line-up includes new signing Richie Porte as well as John Degenkolb and Bauke Mollema. Meanwhile, the 13-rider women’s team includes Lizzie Deignan and and Elisa Longo Borghini, as well as Letizia Paternoster, who won the first stage of the Women’s Tour Down Under last week.

Koo says that both teams will be able to choose between its Open Cube and Orion models. The former focuses on ventilation, while the latter uses anti-reflective, gradient coloured lenses for visual acuity. They will also be wearing the California model, when not riding and for podium presentations.

Koo’s decision to pair with Trek-Segafredo was, says Ylenia Battistello, Koo Cycling Brand Manager, driven by its search for a suitable opportunity for WorldTour presence.

“Trek-Segafredo ultimately attracted as one of the strongest male and female squads, representing dedication and fearless ambition across the board. The US market appeal was also a significant driving force for Koo. We are enormously proud to work with such an important team with a long history in the world of cycling,” she commented.

Koo sunglasses are aimed at the premium end of the market, with the Open Cube retaining at £174.99, the Orion at £159.99 and the California from £119.99. All come with Zeiss lenses, which are interchangeable in the Open Cube and Orion, with seven different lens colour options for each.

They also come in a wide range of frame colours and small and medium sizes, to fit different face widths. The side arms can be set to three different angles in the Open Cube and also have a folding pivot design for more compact storage.