British Cycling confirms men’s road race and time trial squads for Yorkshire 2019 World Championships

The men’s squads for the Yorkshire 2019 World Championships have been confirmed by British Cycling.

A powerful combination of Grand Tour riders and Classics specialists will make up the British road race squad, including Geraint Thomas, Adam Yates and British national champion Ben Swift.

The time trial will be contested by British TT champion Alex Dowsett and Thomas, the winner of the 2018 Tour de France.

British Cycling’s elite men’s coach, Matt Brammeier, said: “We have such a talent pool of elite men’s road riders in this country that final selection was quite tricky even though the course is so challenging.

“Looking at the time trial, we have selected two very experienced time trial riders this year in G and Alex, both of whom suit the course and as such we can expect to see good performances from them both.

“G will then stick around to compete in the road race on the Sunday, and will no doubt be a valuable asset to the team in the final laps. National champion Ben Swift has really stepped up again this year and has come back to his best since his injury. I know he can’t wait to get racing in front of his home crowd, and I think having that support will really spur on the whole team.”

While Swift is likely to be the chosen rider for the British squad at the Yorkshire 2019 Worlds, he will be supported by a host of talent including Owain Doull, Tao Geoghegan Hart, and Ian Stannard, who will all be riding strong after finishing the Vuelta a España.

Brammeier added: “Tao and Owain join us from the Vuelta, where they have both impressed as relatively young riders in the professional peloton.

“Adam Yates has had some great results this season, both in one-day and stage races, and he’s in great form, as is the ever-reliable Ian Stannard who will be a great team player for us throughout the race.

“Having just finished the Tour of Britain with the Great Britain Cycling Team, I was once again blown away by the level of support we receive out on the roads and I know we are all looking forward to experiencing that again in Yorkshire next week.”

Men’s Great Britain Cycling team for Yorkshire 2019 World Championships

Time trial

Alex Dowsett, 30, Essex

Geraint Thomas, 33, Cardiff

Elite men’s road race

Owain Doull, 26, Cardiff

Tao Geoghegan Hart, 24, London

Ian Stannard, 32, Chelmsford

Ben Swift, 31, Yorkshire

Geraint Thomas, 33, Cardiff

Adam Yates, 27, Bury