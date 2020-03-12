British National Road Championships 2020 route: all you need to know

The British Road Championships take place on Thursday June 18 and Saturday June 20, with the time trial featuring in the week and the road races on the weekend.

Both events will take place in and around Birmingham and tie in with Vélo Birmingham & Midlands, which offers a 100- or 145-mile sportive for up to 15,000 riders on Sunday June 21.

Discussing the choice of host, British Cycling’s Chief Executive said: “This partnership is fantastic news for the Midlands, for the HSBC UK National Road Championships and for our riders, as they prepare for a home Commonwealth Games in 2022.

“While winning medals at international level is a huge part of our remit, the value of those medals, and the impact of elite riders’ performances is hugely important to unlocking the benefits that cycling can bring to society, and partnering with an organisation such as Active Sport will help us deliver on these ambitions.”

British National Road Race Championships 2020 route

The road races start in Birmingham’s Centenary Square and finishes in Wolverhampton city centre, with the men covering 159km and the women racing 123km.

Both routes head out north-west passing the Black Country Living Museum, it then take a more westerly route past Dudley zoo and castle before heading towards Himley, taking in the stunning Himley Hall.

Riders will then start heading north from there until they get to Seisdon and the start of a circuit, which takes them past the Holloway/Church road climb.

The lap goes west to Pattingham and back down to Seisdon. The men will race the circuit seven times with the women taking it on five times.

Then the pelotons will head into Wolverhampton, passing Molineux stadium and finishing in the city centre.

In the men’s race, riders will covers around 1,580 metres of elevation, with some lumps along the way and an uphill finish.

For the women’s race, there will be around 1,285 metres of climbing, sharing the same finish as the men’s event.

The men’s race kicks off at 3pm, with the women’s race starting off at 9am on the Sunday.

British National Time Trial Championships 2020 route

Thursday’s time trials look to be quite challenging routes and will test current champions, Alice Barnes (Canyon-SRAM) and Alex Dowsett (Israel Start-Up Nation).

The routes both start and finish in Atherstone and head out south west passing Merevale Hall on the way, riding through Bentley and all the way down to Furnace End they then head back north east towards Atherstone, through Birchley Heath.

At this point the men start a loop, heading back round, through Bentley again along the same roads before both men and women’s routes head to Mancetter and into the finish at Athertsone.

The women’s and U23 men’s route is 23.6km long with just 280 metres worth of elevation. The men’s elite route covers 41.4km with around 480 metres of elevation.

It is a very similar route to what we have seen over the passed few years in the National Championships, but it does usually mean we will get some great racing.

This is part of Birmingham’s preparations for the 2022 Commonwealth Games, which will be held in by the city and the surrounding area.