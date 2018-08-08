Ellen van Dijk wins European Championships time trial as Hayley Simmonds snags top-10

Simmonds secured 10th place whilst the Dutch took first and second

Ellen van Dijk (Netherlands) is once again the European time trial champion, having blasted through the streets of Glasgow ahead of her compatriot, Anna van der Breggen.

There was just two seconds between the pair, with Van Dijk – who took the honour in 2017 and 2016 as well – the fastest rider through every one of three checkpoints to average 46 kilometres per hour, completing the course in 41-29.

>>> European Road Championships 2018: all you need to know

Van der Breggen maintained second place throughout the checks, but the defending Olympic road race champion never able to best her team-mate.

Third place went to two time UCI team time trial world champion, Germany’s Trixi Worrack – who was 1-09 down on the winner.

British Cycling opted to put forward just one female representative for the event – electing 2015 and 2016 national time trial champion, Hayley Simmonds who turned pro in 2016.

This year’s national champion in the discipline, Hannah Barnes is still recovering having broken her left collarbone earlier in the season.

Downpour in Glasgow made the day difficult for many riders, but the Dutch seemed immune on the undulating 32 kilometre course.

At the first check point, Van Dijk crossed three seconds ahead of her team-mate Van der Breggen.

Comparatively, 2014 world time trial champion Lisa Brennaur (Germany) was 1-11 down.

Brennaur finished the event in 17th overall – though the championships have been successful for her elsewhere, with a gold medal in the track individual pursuit and bronze in the road race.

Worrack, who was one of the first on the course, entered the first check point at 8km in sixth place. However, by the second at 16km she’d moved into third – the position she maintained until the end.

Audrey Corden Ragot (France) rode through check point one in third place, but slipped in the kilometres that followed to take fifth in the end.

Simmonds entered the 8km check point in 10th – her final finishing position. At 16km, she had moved up to seventh, then eighth at 24km. She stopped the clock at 44-07, with an average speed of 44kph.

Results

European Championships women’s time trial: Glasgow (32km)

1 Ellen van Dijk (Netherlands) in 41-39

2 Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands) at 2s

3 Trixi Worrack (Germany) at 1-09

4 Anastasiia Pliaskina (Russia) at 1-22

5 Audrey Cordon-Ragot (France) at 1-56

6 Pernille Mathiesen (Denmark) at 2-09

7 Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy) at 2-12

8 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Poland) at 2-21

9 Eugenia Bujak (Slovenia), at same time

10 Hayley Simmonds (Great Britain) at 2-28