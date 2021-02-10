Teams announced for 2021 Giro d’Italia, including Alberto Contador’s squad and Alpecin-Fenix 

The teams for the 2021 Giro d’Italia have been announced, with Alpecin-Fenix set to compete while Alberto Contador’s squad have also received an invite.

Organiser of the Italian Grand Tour RCS Sport has confirmed the list of teams that will compete in the 104th Giro this May, with one team qualifying by ranking and three other outfits being invited to race.

Alongside all 19 WorldTour teams, this year’s Giro d’Italia will feature the ProTeam who have qualified by ranking Alpecin-Fenix, with Bardiani CSF Faizane, Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team and Vini Zabu all being extended invitations.

Alpecin-Fenix is the team of cyclocross world champion Mathieu van der Poel, but the Dutchman is not expected to race the Giro as he is likely to make his Grand Tour debut at the Tour de France this summer.

Eolo-Kometa, run by Alberto Contador and Ivan Basso, are currently in their first year as a ProTeam and have the opportunity to race in their home Grand Tour.

The squad is also home to Brits John Archibald and Mark Christian who could have the opportunity to race in Italy.

This year’s Giro is also likely to feature some world-class general classification talent, including Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers), Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ), and Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana).

Deceuninck – Quick-Step’s Remco Evenepoel could also make his Grand Tour debut in Italy.

RCS Sport have also announced the teams competing in the rest of their events – Strade Bianche, Tirreno-Adriatico and Milan-San Remo.

In Strade Bianche, Alpecin-Fenix and Arkéa-Samsic have both qualified on ranking while Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec, Bardiani CSF Faizane, Eolo-Kometa and Vini Zabu have all been invited.

In Tirreno, Alpecin will once again race along with Androni, Eolo, Arkéa, as well as Gazprom-RusVelo and Total Direct Energie.

Finally in the Italian Monument Milan San Remo, Alpecin and Arkéa have qualified while Androni, Bardiani, Novo Nordisk and Total Direct Energie have been been invited.