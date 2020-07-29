Here is the Team Ineos squad for Strade Bianche 2020

Team Ineos look fully committed to Strade Bianche this weekend, as they have revealed their squad for the 2020 edition.

The British WorldTour squad have previous form on the white roads of Tuscany, having won the race with Michał Kwiatkowski in 2017.

Former world champion Kwiatkowski will be back in 2020 with Team Ineos in Siena and he’ll have a strong cast of riders around him.

The British contingent in the team will be Owain Doull, Classics specialist Luke Rowe and British National champion Ben Swift.

Gianni Moscon will also be lining up in his home race, hoping to return to form after some promising results in the Classics in previous years – including a top-10 in Paris-Roubaix.

The final two riders in the roster for Saturday (August 1) are Salvatore Puccio and Ecuadorian Jhonatan Narváez.

Strade Bianche 2020 is the first WorldTour race of the reset cycling season after all racing was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This year’s race is attracting an all-star line-up as the Classics specialists return to racing after a five-month lay-off.

Team Ineos will have to overcome challenges from the likes of Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix), reigning champion Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck – Quick-Step) and Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe).

The 2020 edition of the race follows the typical 184km course starting an finishing in Siena, featuring the now-iconic climb to Piazza del Campo in the final.

Team Ineos are currently already racing in the Vuelta a Burgos in Spain, where 2019 Giro d’Italia winner Richard Carapaz is riding.

The race got of to a rocky start for Ineos however, as Segio Henao went down in a crash and suffered a dislocated right shoulder and was forced to abandon.

Heading into stage two, Ireland’s Eddie Dunbar is the best-placed rider on general classification in 12th, with Carapaz in 14th.