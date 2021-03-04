How to watch Strade Bianche 2021: Live stream the picturesque Italian one-day race 

Strade Bianche 2021 is just a few days away as the peloton heads to Italy – here’s how you can watch the action on the gravel roads of Tuscany.

A year after the coronavirus pandemic began to have a major impact on the cycling calendar, Strade Bianche is back and all the one-day stars of cycling are expected to line up.

In the women’s race, Annemiek Van Vleuten will be making her second appearance for Movistar, while world champion Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx) will hope to repeat her success from Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, and Lizzie Diegnan (Trek-Segafredo) will be fighting for a major win early in the year.

For the men’s race, Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) will be appearing in his first road race of the season after an intense cyclocross season, while Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) will be hoping to take another big Classics win.

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck – Quick-Step) will be showing the rainbow jersey, while Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) will be hoping to impress once again after his podium finish in Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne.

Here’s how you can watch all the racing live from where you are

How to watch Strade Bianche 2021 in the UK

Strade Bianche will be broadcast live in the UK both on Eurosport and on GCN+, with both the men’s and women’s races being broadcast throughout the day.

Coverage of the women’s race is up first, from 11.30am to 12.25pm GMT both on Eurosport and on GCN+, followed shortly after by the men’s race, which is live from 12.50pm to 3.50pm.

To gain access to Eurosport coverage you can subscribe to the Eurosport Player app for £39.99 a year or £6.99 per month.

Access to GCN+ costs £39.99 a year.

Not at home for Strade Bianche 2021? No worries – just download and install a VPN and choose your location to watch live as if you were back home. Full instructions below.

You may find access to your favourite home broadcaster is restricted by location. Luckily there is a way you can keep watching anyway – downloading and installing a VPN, which allows you to trick your computer into thinking it’s back at home. This allows you to find your native broadcaster coverage without having to resort to an illegal steam, as long as you stick to the terms and conditions set out by the broadcaster.

How to watch Strade Bianche 2021 in the USA, Canada and Australia

Good news for both North American cycling fans and those in Australia, as both Strade Bianche men’s and women’s editions will be broadcast live.

GCN+ will be showing the racing from the Tuscan white roads in all three territories.

In the USA, women’s racing will be shown live from 6.30am EST through to 7.25am EST.

The men’s race will be aired from 7.50am EST until 10.50am EST.

How to watch Strade Bianche 2021 in Italy, France and Belgium

For Italian cycling fans hoping to catch the action live, Rai Sport will be showing the race.

In Belgium, Sporza will be broadcasting the racing, while in France L’Equipe will be showing the event.