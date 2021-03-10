How to watch Tirreno-Adriatico 2021: Live stream the star-studded Italian stage race 

Major stage racing continues this week as the 2021 Tirreno-Adriatico gets underway with a start-studded start list – here’s how you can watch the race.

This year’s Tirreno-Adriatico once again features a stacked line-up of Classics specialists and general classification contenders, all preparing for their upcoming target races.

Amongst the superstar riders starting the race in Lido di Camaiore are world champion Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck – Quick-Step), Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix), Simon Yates (BikeExchange), Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) and Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe).

The race will also be returning to its regular spot on the calendar in March, after the 2020 edition was held in September due to the coronavirus pandemic.

>>> Tirreno-Adriatico 2021 start list: Simon Yates, Tadej Pogačar and Geraint Thomas to battle for the title

While Tirreno is often treated as a preparation race for the spring Classics and for the Giro d’Italia, it’s also a prestigious WorldTour event in its own right, and every victory is hard-fought.

Last year’s winner was Britain’s Simon Yates, who beat compatriot Geraint Thomas by 17 seconds after an impressive time trial performance on the final day.

Here’s how you can watch all the action in the 2021 edition of Tirreno-Adriatico:

Watch Tirreno-Adriatico 2021 in the UK

The racing from Tirreno-Adriatico 2021 will be available in the UK via the usual cycling broadcasters, GCN and Eurosport.

Both GCN+ and the Eurosport Player will feature each stage of the Italian stage race live from 12.30pm GMT each day.

The live coverage will run until around 3.30pm (3.45pm on stage seven for the time trial).

To gain access to Eurosport coverage you can subscribe to the Eurosport Player app for £39.99 a year or £6.99 per month.

Access to GCN+ costs £39.99 a year.

Not at home for Tirreno-Adriatico 2021? No worries – just download and install a VPN and choose your location to watch live as if you were back home. Full instructions below.

You may find access to your favourite home broadcaster is restricted by location. Luckily there is a way you can keep watching anyway – downloading and installing a VPN, which allows you to trick your computer into thinking it’s back at home. This allows you to find your native broadcaster coverage without having to resort to an illegal steam, as long as you stick to the terms and conditions set out by the broadcaster.

How to live stream Tirreno-Adriatico 2021 in the US

US cycling fans will be able to enjoy all the racing from Tirreno-Adriatico live on GCN+ with highlights packages also available after each stage, as well as on-demand viewing. Tirreno-Adriatico will also be live in Canada on GCN+ and in Australia too.

>>> Tadej Pogačar: ‘With his power Mathieu van der Poel can do well overall in Tirreno-Adriatico’

How to watch Tirreno-Adriatio 2021 in Europe

To watch Tirreno-Adriatico in Italy you can tune into broadcaster Rai Sport in the host nation, while L’Equipe TV will be showing the racing in France and Sporza will be the main broadcaster in Belgium. GCN+ will also be showing the racing live in all three countries.