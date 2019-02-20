Listen to the latest episode of ‘The Lead Out’ podcast

Be sure to subscribe through your podcast provider so you don't miss out on the latest episode

February 2019

The first month of the season is in the books, but the professional cycling scene has thrown up a number of stories for our presenters to delve in to.

In the second episode of The Lead Out, Paul Knott, Alex Ballinger and former pro rider Yanto Barker analyse the two big stage races of the year so far at the Tour Down Under and Vuelta a San Juan.

Richie Porte’s secured a sixth win on Willunga Hill, to the controversial week Deceuninck – Quick-Step had at the Vuelta a San Juan.

We also take a look at how the major sprinters in the pro peloton have fared over the first month, including an in depth rider focus interview with Fernando Gaviria.

>>> February 2019 – Sprinter’s special, UAE Tour & Omloop Het Nieuwsblaad preview

Yanto and Alex pick sides in our ’30-second effort’ on whether Mark Cavendish will break Eddy Merckx’s Tour de France stage win record.

Before the guys look ahead to the inaugural UAE Tour, where a loaded field is expected to line up before the first major European races begin on opening weekend at Omloop Het Nieuwsblaad and Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne.

January – Season Preview:

Our brand new monthly racing show ‘The Lead Out’ is here and it is time to take a closer look at the 2019 race season with Paul Knott, Simon Richardson and Yanto Barker.

We discuss the biggest off-season stories including Team Sky’s impending sponsorship issues, the transfer comings and goings for Richie Porte and Lizzie Deignan.

>>> The Lead Out: January 2019 – Tour Down Under and season preview

Whether the formation of CCC team from the ashes of BMC can support Greg Van Avermaet’s ambitions and how will Caleb Ewan’s and Fernando Gaviria’s sprint train will line up for their respective new teams.

Our 30-second effort is based around whether Chris Froome or Geraint Thomas should be Team Sky leader for the Tour de France, plus our hosts give their predictions for the major races of the 2019 season.

