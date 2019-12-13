Lotto-Soudal become the latest team to reveal their 2020 kit

Not only is it the season to be merry, it’s also the season cycling teams reveal the kit we’ll spend hours watching on our screens or at the roadside during the coming season. With more black and blocky colours, this year’s offering from Lotto-Soudal is set to be among the most striking we’ll see during 2020.

With Vermac designing the new kit the Belgian team have stayed to the faithful to their compatriot company who have added far more black than previous designs.

>>> Deceuninck-Quick-Step reveal new kit and new sponsor

The team don’t just have a men’s squad, but also boast an under-23 development squad and a women’s team. Indeed the women’s jersey differs slightly from the men’s, the main sponsors’ names swapping places.

In total four British riders will wear the new jerseys in 2020. Abby-Mae Parkinson and Danny Christmas will be representing the women’s squad, while both Jon Dibben and Matt Holmes have signed for the men’s WorldTour outfit.

The team have been on the up in recent years and the new kit will also adorn some big international names, with Australian sprinter, Caleb Ewan chief among them.

In his first year at the Belgian squad, Ewan bagged 10 of the team’s 23 victories. Three at July’s Tour de France were the standout results, with the final stage on the Champs Elysées the most obvious success.

While team stalwarts like Tim Wellens and Thomas de Gendt are set to continue bringing success in the new kit, the team have recruited well.

This year’s Paris-Roubaix winner Philippe Gilbert is returning to the squad he spent two successful seasons with nearly ten years ago. And if their classics squad wasn’t strong enough already, John Degenkolb, another Paris-Roubaix winner, also makes the move.