Who are all the new national champions of 2019?

2015 National Champs round-up

Movistar’s Alex Dowsett claimed his fourth British time trial title and One Pro Cycling’s Marcin Bialoblocki took the Polish crown.

Tony Martin won yet another German time trial title, while Team Sky’s Vasil Kiryienka won the Belarus title against the clock.

Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) was crowned British national champion on the road for a second year in succession, beating 2013 winner Mark Cavendish (Etixx – Quick-Step) into second.

2014 Tour de France winner Vincenzo Nibali repeated his feat of last year, claiming a solo victory in the Italian national road race, after attacking on the final climb of the course having had his strong Astana team set him up perfectly.

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) also justified his decision not to defend his Spanish time trial title, as he rode to victory in his national road race on Sunday, while Peter Sagan (Tinkoff – Saxo) doubled up with time trial and road race victory in Slovakia.

Time trial champions

Great Britain: Alex Dowsett (Movistar)

France: Jerome Coppel (IAM Cycling)

Germany: Tony Martin (Etixx-Quick-Step)

Italy: Adriano Malori (Movistar)

Netherlands: Wilco Kelderman (LottoNL-Jumbo)

Belgium: Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto-Soudal)

Poland: Marcin Bialoblocki (One Pro Cycling)

Switzerland: Silvan Dillier (BMC)

Norway: Edvald Boasson Hagen (MTN-Qhubeka)

Slovakia: Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Ireland: Ryan Mullen (An Post-Chain Reaction)

Denmark: Chris Juul-Jensen (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Luxembourg: Bob Jungels (Trek Factory Racing)

Belarus: Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky)

Canada: Hugo Houle (Ag2r-La Mondiale)

Kazakhstan: Alexey Lutsenko (Astana)

Eritrea: Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka)

Sweden: Gustav Larsson (Cult-Energy Pro)

Czech Republic: Jan Barta (Bora-Argon 18)

Road race champions

Great Britain: Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky)

France: Steven Tronet (Auber 93)

Italy: Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Spain: Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Belgium: Preben Van Hecke (Topsport Vlaanderen – Baloise)

Kazakhstan: Oleg Zemlyakov (Vino 4 Ever)

Netherlands: Niki Terpstra (Etixx – Quick-Step)

Switzerland: Danilo Wyss (BMC)

Denmark: Chris Anker Sorensen (Tinkoff – Saxo)

Slovakia: Peter Sagan (Tinkoff- Saxo)

Czech Republic: Petr Vakoc (Etixx – Quick-Step)

Luxembourg: Bob Jungels (Trek Factory Racing)

Russia: Yuri Trofimov (Katusha)

Portugal: Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida)

Ireland: Damian Shaw

Germany: Emmanuel Buchmann (Bora – Argon18)

Sweden: Alexander Gingsjö (Team Tre Berg-Bianchi)

Poland: Tomasz Marczynski (Torku Şekerspor)

Norway: Edvald Boasson Hagen (MTN-Qhubeka)