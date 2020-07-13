Sunweb rider sent home from training camp after breaking coronavirus rules

A Sunweb rider has been sent home from training camp after he breached coronavirus rules.

Michael Storer has been sent away from the team’s camp in Kühtai, Austria after he failed to follow the “strict precautions” the team has put in place.

The 23-year-old Australian left the team hotel to go shopping, despite riders being banned from leaving the premises to avoid the risk of infection.

Riders on the Sunweb camp are all split into three “bubbles”, with no other guests currently staying in the hotel and riders not being allowed physical contact with the outside world.

A spokesperson told cycling website Wielerflits: “We are applying very strict precautions during our training camp in Küthai, Austria.

“We want to limit the interaction with the outside world as much as possible to minimise the risk of infection of the various bubbles.”

WorldTour racing is set to return on August 1, with Strade Bianche the first race on the new calendar.

Teams have been ramping up their training and a number of outfits have been organising camps in Europe.

The men’s, women’s and development Sunweb squads are all in Austria, 2,000 metres above sea level, to prepare for the season, which was suspended by the UCI back in March.

Sunweb said on their website: “In close cooperation with the facility, extensive precautions regarding health and safety are being taken, so that the team can put the finishing touches to their training, safely and in a top sports environment.

“To further manage risk, the team will operate in multiple bubbles for rider and staff groups, with no two bubbles allowed to mix during their travel, or time on the camp. In addition, all riders and staff must provide a negative COVID-19 test before travelling to the camp.”