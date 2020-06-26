Switzerland 2020 World Championships given green light after coronavirus uncertainty

The 2020 World Championships will go ahead as planned in Switzerland, despite the uncertainty around the coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday (June 26) the organisers of the Aigle-Martigny 2020 Worlds confirmed that the iconic week of racing will be run as scheduled from September 20-27.

The global coronavirus crisis forced the UCI to suspend all racing in March, throwing doubt on the fate of countless races this year, but the Worlds will go ahead albeit with restrictions in place.

A statement from the organisers said: “After examining the health measures and national restrictions imposed by the Swiss government, the organising committee, in consultation with the UCI, the cantons of Vaud and Valais and the municipalities of Aigle and Martigny, has decided to continue organising the World Championships.”

The Swiss national championships, due to be held on the weekend of August 22-23, will be held on the same circuit to ensure the Worlds can go ahead safety.

Earlier this year, the on-going uncertainty caused by the pandemic forced the organisers to consider cancelling the event and instead holding the Worlds in the Middle East.

But as Switzerland has begun easing quarantine restrictions, public gatherings including sports events are allowed to resume from August.

The Worlds are scheduled to kick off with the elite men’s time trial on Sunday, September 20, which is also the final day of the postponed Tour de France in Paris.

However, the men’s TT could be moved to allow riders to finish the Tour before heading to Switzerland to compete for the rainbow jersey.

Earlier this week Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme revealed some of the measures likely to be implemented to keep fans and riders safe at the race.

Prudhomme said fans will be allowed to attend the race, but numbers are likely to be limited.