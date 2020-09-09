Caleb Ewan victorious in hectic sprint on Tour de France 2020 stage 11

Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) tooks his second win of the 2020 Tour de France in a hectic sprint on stage 11 of the race.

Ewan beat Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) into second and Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) into third place.

The slightly uphill finish into Poitiers saw double stage winner Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) take his sprint up early with 250m to go, with Bennett, Sagan, and Ewan tucking in behind him. Bennett and Ewan were able to find space to move around on the left of a fading Van Aert, while Sagan was forced up the right close to the barriers. Sagan then seemed to barge Van Aert to make space for him to come through and lunge for the line against Ewan and Bennett.

It was Ewan though who was able to just get his wheel over the line first, with Sagan narrowly getting in ahead of the green jersey, Bennett.

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) was able to remain safe in his overall lead, finishing with the other GC contenders in the front group.

More to follow…

Results

Tour de France 2020, stage 11: Châtelaillon-Plage to Poitiers (167.5km)

1. Caleb Ewan (Aud) Lotto-Soudal, in 4-00-01

2. Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe

3. Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quick-Step

4. Wout van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma

5. Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels – Vital Concept

6. Clément Venturini (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale

7. Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo)

8. Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott

9. Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation

10. Oliver Naesen (Bel) Ag2r La Mondiale, all at same time

General classification after stage 11

1. Primož Roglič (Slo) Jumbo-Visma, in 22-15-24

2. Egan Bernal (Col) Ineos Grenadiers, at 21s

3. Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis at 28s

4. Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale, at 30s

5. Nairo Quintana (Col) Arkéa-Samsic, at 32s

6. Rigoberto Urán (Col) EF Pro Cycling, at same time

7. Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates, at 44s

8. Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott, at 1-02

9. Miguel Ángel López (Col) Astana, at 1-15

10. Mikel Landa (Esp) Bahrain-McLaren, at 1-42