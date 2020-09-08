Egan Bernal: ‘I cut my hair myself, I think I failed’

Today’s pros are always looking to shave seconds off wherever they can find them.

In Egan Bernal’s case, they were clearly on the side of his head, as the defending Tour de France champion decided to cut his own hair on the first rest day of this year’s French Grand Tour.

“I cut my hair myself, I had some time yesterday. I’ll tell you the truth, I cut more on one side than the other,” Bernal told French television after stage 10, admitting his ability to manage hairpins extends only to climbs and not coiffeuring. “I had to shave everything at the end. I missed it a bit, I think I failed.”

Bernal survived a stressful day in the wind near La Rochelle, maintaining his second place on GC, trailing Jumbo-Visma’s Primož Roglič by 21 seconds.

“It’s been a very stressful day. All the teams had been warned that it could be windy. On this terrain, only a little bit more wind could have make the race explode,’ Bernal said. “Eventually we have saved the day. I’m happy the team kept me at the front all the time.”

Look, we’ve only just finished week one and no one knows if the Ineos rider is going to end up head and shoulders above the rest. But if he ends up winning by a hair’s breadth when the race reaches Paris, we’ll have to chalk this latest time-trimming method up to shear genius.

One last thing. Why didn’t he ask Carlos Barbero to help?