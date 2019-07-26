Julian Alaphilippe loses yellow jersey to Egan Bernal as stage 19 stopped early at Tour de France 2019

Julian Alaphilippe has lost the Tour de France yellow jersey as the race was neutralised in the final 30km as he tried to recapture his lead.

Unbelievable scenes unfolded as the general classification favourites crested the penultimate climb, the Col de l’Iseran, as Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck – Quick-Step) had been dropped by his rivals and was trying to chase back on.

Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) led the race over the climb with an advantage 2-07 over Alaphilippe and was racing the descent towards the final, when news emerged that a heavy hailstorm had made conditions treacherous on the road.

Race organisers then opted to cancel the race before the bottom of the descent with the results being taken at the top of the Iseran.

That meant that Egan Bernal was handed the stage win and usurped the yellow jersey.

Tour de France 2019, stage 19: Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne to Tignes (126.5km)

1. Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos

2. Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott

3. Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa-Samsic

General classification after stage 19

1. Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos