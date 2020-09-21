Nairo Quintana’s hotel room was searched by police during final week of Tour de France, according to reports 

Nairo Quintana’s hotel room was searched by police during the final week of the Tour de France, according to French media.

A search is believed to have been carried out by environment and public health officers while Quintana was staying at the Arkéa-Samsic team hotel in Les Allues, near Méribel, on Wednesday (September 16).

>> Save up to 31% with a magazine subscription. Enjoy the luxury of home delivery and never miss an issue <<

According to the reports, the officers from the Central Office for the Fight Against Attacks on the Environment and Public Health (OCLAESP) searched Quintana’s room, along with rooms of his brother Dayer and fellow Colombian Winner Anacona.

The officers also searched the rooms of the masseurs and the team cars.

News emerged from French newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche, with reports suggesting it was part of a “preliminary investigation,” but it is unclear what the officers were looking for.

The search was also reportedly carried out without the French anti-doping authorities being consulted.

French newspaper L’Equipe has since reported Arkéa-Samsic team manager Emmanuel Hubert has confirmed the search had taken place, but said it revolved around Quintana specifically and not the team itself.

Quintana had another disappointing Tour de France after looking so strong early in 2020.

Having won two stage races back to back before the coronavirus break, Quintana was back amongst the favourites for the Tour but his preparation was upended when he was hit by a car while training.

He was then caught in crashes at the Tour and fell out of contention for the overall on Grand Colombier.

Quintana eventually slipped back to 17th overall and left the race without a stage victory.

The former Vuelta a España and Giro d’Italia champion is scheduled to race the World Championships in Imola later this week, but his schedule for the rest of 2020 has not yet been confirmed.

>>> ‘Before the start in Nice we were afraid – getting to Paris was a victory’: Tour de France director reflects on unpredictable 2020 edition

Quintana and Arkéa-Samsic are yet to release a statement on the search.