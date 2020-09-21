Report: Two people held by French authorities in Tour de France doping investigation

Two people are being held by French authorities in an investigation of suspicion of doping at the Tour de France, says a report by the Agence France-Presse.

AFP quotes a release by the environment and public health office prosecutor in Marseille, Dominique Laurens, who said they were holding two unnamed people. Le Parisien alleges the two are a team doctor and soigneur from the Arkéa-Samsic team and that “100ml of saline and injection equipment” had been found.

The prosecutor said there had been the “discovery of many health products including drugs (…) and especially a method that could be qualified as doping,” and that the investigation centred on a “small part” of the Arkéa-Samsic team.

Earlier on Monday, it was confirmed that police had searched the room of several riders on the French team during the Tour, including that of Nairo Quintana. The team confirmed to L’Equipe that the search had taken place in Les Allues, near Méribel, on Wednesday (September 16).

French newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche reported that the search was part of a “preliminary investigation,” but was unable to clarify what the officers were looking for. Arkéa-Samsic are yet to release a statement on the search.

The UCI released a statement confirming the legal action on Monday night: “The UCI confirms that it has been in communication with the Central Office for the Fight Against Environmental and Public Health Damage (OCLAESP) and the Cycling Anti-Doping Foundation (CADF) as part of the legal operations carried out by the French authorities on the sidelines of the Tour de France. The UCI welcomes and supports the action of all parties involved and will take the appropriate measures once it has take note of the information obtained by the French legal authorities.”

The 2020 Tour de France ended on Sunday in Paris with stage 21, having begun in Nice three weeks earlier. Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) took a dramatic victory after overturning a 57-second deficit to his compatriot Primož Roglič on the stage 20 time trial to La Planche des Belles Filles.