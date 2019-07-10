Peter Sagan blasts past rivals to win stage five of Tour de France 2019

Peter Sagan put disappointment behind him and blasted past his rivals to secure victory on stage five of the Tour de France 2019.

The former world champion was among a swathe of lighter sprinters who survived the first mountain tests of this year’s Tour to fight for the win in Colmar.

As a large peloton made it into the final kilometres, Mitchelton-Scott set the pace with Daryl Impey leading out European champion Matteo Trentin, who opened his sprint first.

But the Italian faded as Sagan went wide and overpowered his rivals to take his first victory of this year’s Tour.

Jumbo-Visma’s Wout van Aert once again proved his bunch sprinting talent and took second on the stage, with Trentin settling for third.

Julian Alaphilippe wasn’t able to fight for a second stage win but finished safely in the bunch to hold onto his race lead.

Results

Tour de France 2019, stage five: Saint-Dié-des-Vosges to Colmar (175.5k)



1. Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe

2. Wout van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma

3. Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott

General classification after stage five

1. Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck – Quick-Step