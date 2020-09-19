Primož Roglič: ‘I didn’t have the power I needed’ as he loses Tour de France lead at the final hurdle

Primož Roglič says he didn’t have the power he needed to hold off Tadej Pogačar on the penultimate time trial stage of the 2020 Tour de France, losing the yellow jersey at the final hurdle.

“I just obviously didn’t push enough, it was like that,” Roglič said after the stage.

“I was just more and more without the power that I obviously needed, I was really just giving everything to the end.”

Roglič said that despite the result, he can still be happy with his second place and that he and his Jumbo-Visma team should now try and focus on the positives from the French Grand Tour.

“We will see,” Roglič replied to how he will bounce back from this. “First of all, still I am at the end [of the race] and I can be happy with the result and the racing we showed here, let’s take positive things out of it.”

More to follow…