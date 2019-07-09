Six of the best pictures from Tour de France 2019 stage four

The Tour de France continued through France’s east on Tuesday from Reims to Nancy. Stage four would see an opportunity for the sprinters, with Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) eventually coming out on top, beating Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) and Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) to the line after 213.5km
Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) maintained his lead in the yellow jersey after his stunning stage three victory, with no significant changes in the general classification.
Here are six of the best pictures from stage four of the 2019 Tour de France.
The breakaway
France’s Yoann Offredo (L), Switzerland’s Michael Schar (C) and Belgium’s Frederik Backaert (R) ride as the breakaway group during the fourth stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race between Reims and Nancy (ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP/Getty Images)
Final sprint
The sprinters charge to the line in Nancy. Elia Viviani (l) came out on top (JEFF PACHOUD/AFP/Getty Images)
Tommy
Former professional cyclist and now commentator Thomas Voeckler looks on from a motorbike as the race makes it was through east France (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Emotional Elia
Elia Viviani is congratulated by team-mate Michael Mørkøv after victory on stage four of the Tour de France. The Italian’s win means he has now taken victories in all three of cycling’s Grand Tours (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
The peloton
The peloton winds through Maron en route to the finish on stage four. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Loulou
Julian Alaphilippe puts on the maillot jaune for a second day at the Tour. The Frenchman is unlikely to contend for overall victory, but could retain yellow through to the second week (JEFF PACHOUD/AFP/Getty Images)