Tell us: What is your reaction to Chris Froome leaving Team Ineos after more than a decade?

Chris Froome is leaving Team Ineos after more than a decade.

The British Grand Tour star will be making the switch to new WorldTour team Israel Start-Up Nation from 2021, marking the end of an era in professional cycling.

Froome has been with Team Ineos, formerly Team Sky, since the outfit was founded in 2010.

Over the last 11 seasons Froome has won seven Grand Tours , including four Tours de France, and racked up countless other stage victories and general classification wins.

But as Team Ineos banks on Egan Bernal for the future, the team were not willing to guarantee Froome sole leadership at the Tour de France, which set the 35-year-old on the hunt for a new team.

Israel Start-Up Nation, which joined the WorldTour this year after the owners of the Professional Continental squad Israel Cycling Academy took over a struggling Katusha-Alpecin, have attracted the star signing in the hopes of quickly moving up the ranks.

Froome’s departure from Team Ineos marks a significant moment in cycling, both for British fans and followers around the world.

As a British rider in a British team, Froome became the first rider from these isles to win the Giro d’Italia and the Vuelta a España, and also became the first Brit to win multiple Tours.

He is also an Olympic medallist, having won time trial bronze in Rio in 2016 and in London in 2012.

