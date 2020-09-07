Tour de France 2020: On-bike footage shows moment AG2R rider crashes and has to borrow Julian Alaphilippe’s bike

On-bike footage has given an inside look at the moment an AG2R rider crashed at the Tour de France and finished the stage on Julian Alaphilippe’s spare bike.

Stage nine of the 2020 Tour was an absolute classic day of racing, which saw Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) take the stage despite a heroic solo effort from Marc Hirsc and hi (Sunweb).

But there were plenty of moments from inside the peloton that you may have missed, including an unusual crash in the final 3km of the stage to Laruns.

AG2R La Mondiale rider Mikaël Cherel was involved in a crash with Deceuninck – Quick-Step’s Bob Jungels in the final moments of the stage, leaving him stranded with a damaged bike just short of the finish line.

But luckily for the Frenchman, the Deceuninck car was on hand and after getting Bob Jungels back on the bike, team staff then kindly assisted Cherel.

Thanks to on-bike video footage recorded by race technology company Velon, we can see the moment from Jungels’s on-bike camera.

In compilation of video clips from inside the peloton from stage nine, you can see the moment Jungels and Cherel were involved in a crash with a Movistar rider.

Cherel said after the stage: “Good legs to conclude the first week of the Tour de France.

“Thanks to Deceuninck – Quick-Step who allowed me to reach the finish on Julian Alaphilippe’s spare bike following an unfortunate fall less than 3km from the finish.”

The video also shows some nifty bike-handling skills from Matteo Trentin (CCC Team) as he hopped a curb to get in front of the bunch and launch an attack and some new angles of the sprint finish as Pogacar took the win.

Velon aims to offer interesting data and behind-the-scenes videos from professional cycling teams.