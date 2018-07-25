Who will start where in the grid start on stage 17 of the 2018 Tour de France?

Geraint Thomas will start on pole position in the innovative start in Bagnères-de-Luchon
After more than two weeks of fairly standard Tour de France racing, stage 16 of the 2018 race is finally upon us and we can take a step into the unknown.
Not only is it the shortest road stage in years with a distance of 65km (although this does include three hard climbs) the organisers have introduced an innovative grid system for the very first time.
>>> How will the grid start work on stage 17 of the Tour de France?
Where riders start the stage will be determined by their position in the general classification, with Geraint Thomas, Chris Froome, and Tom Dumoulin at the very front of the grid, with the first 20 riders on GC having set positions on where to stand at the start.
The rest of the riders will be grouped into packs of 20 and will be allowed to stand anywhere they like in their allocated pen. That means there will be eight groups of riders at the start in Bagnères-de-Luchon, with the final group consisting of seven riders including lanterne rouge Lawson Craddock.
With no neutralised section at the start of the race, riders will be able to attack from the very start, with organisers hoping that GC contenders will be tempted to go from the gun while their rivals try to organise with team-mates who are having to work their way up from the back of the bunch.
Tour de France stage 16 grid start line-up
1. Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
2. Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
3. Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
4. Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
5. Romain Bardet (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
6. Mikel Landa (Esp) Movistar
7. Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
8. Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar
9. Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana
10. Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
11. Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar
12. Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
13. Pierre Latour (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
14. Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
15. Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
16. Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing
17. Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing
18. Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
19. Mikel Nieve (Esp) Mitchelton-Scott
20. Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
Group two
Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana
Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
Ion Izagirre (Esp) Bahrain-Merida
Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
Gorka Izagirre (Esp) Bahrain-Merida
Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac
Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac
Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing
Michael Valgren (Den) Astana
Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
Group three
Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar
Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
Jesus Herrada (Esp) Cofidis
Mathias Frank (Sui) Ag2r La Mondiale
Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis
Stefan Küng (Sui) BMC Racing
Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
Omar Fraile (Esp) Astana
Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
Group four
Daniel Navarro (Esp) Cofidis
Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
Magnus Cort (Den) Astana
Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
Marc Soler (Esp) Movistar
Oliver Naesen (Bel) Ag2r La Mondiale
Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana
Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
Group five
Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
Imanol Erviti (Esp) Movistar
Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
Silvan Dillier (Sui) Ag2r La Mondiale
Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
Jonathan Castroviejo (Esp) Team Sky
Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing
Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac
Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
Group six
Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis
Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar
Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing
Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac
Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
Group seven
Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis
Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis
Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac
Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac
Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis
Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
Group eight
Arnaud Démare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac