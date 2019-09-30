Here are all the winners in all the categories at the Yorkshire World Championships 2019

Between the exhilarating racing and the apocalyptic conditions, the Yorkshire World Championships had it all and will live long in the memory.

With so many races all packed into just one week, it’s likely you’ve already forgotten which juniors took their first steps towards forging successful racing careers by picking up rainbow jerseys, so here are all the winners in one place.

Mixed relay team time trial

1. Netherlands, in 38-27

2. Germany, at 23 seconds

3. Great Britain, at 51s

The Netherlands showed their intent by taking the first gold of the Yorkshire World Championships with a dominant display in the new mixed relay team time trial.

The likes of Amy Pieters, Lucinda Brand and Bauke Mollema won the first edition of the event ahead of Germany, with Great Britain taking bronze after Elisa Longo Borghini punctured in the closing kilometres, ultimately costing the Italians at least the five seconds they lost by.

Junior women’s time trial

1. Aigul Gareeva (Russia), in 22-16

2. Shirin van Anrooij (Netherlands), at four seconds

3. Elynor Bäckstedt (Great Britain), at 11s

We should have known with the first individual event that it was going to be a drama-filled week in Yorkshire, as Russia’s Aigul Gareeva took a wrong turn in the final couple of kilometres, mistaking the advertising hoarding along barriers leading to a dead end for the 13.7km circuit. However, such was the strength of her performance that she still won ahead of Shirin van Anrooij (Netherlands), while Britain’s Ely Bäckstedt took another bronze for the home nation.

Junior men’s time trial

1. Antonio Tiberi (Italy), in 38-28

2. Enzo Leijnse (Netherlands), at eight seconds

3. Marco Brenner (Germany), at 13s

Another remarkable time trial performance from the junior category. This time Italy’s Antonio Tiberi suffered a mechanical right off the start ramp, needing a bike change at the first corner before also fighting through traffic in the run-in to the finish to take the world title.

U23 men’s time trial

1. Mikkel Bjerg (Denmark), in 40-20

2. Ian Garrison (USA), at 27 seconds

3. Brandon McNulty (USA), at 28s

Mikkel Bjerg secured his third U23 men’s time trial title in a row with a dominant performance. Next year the Dane will have to test himself against the elite men’s field as he steps up to the WorldTour level with UAE Team-Emirates, having been a graduate of the Hagens Berman Axeon squad.

Elite women’s time trial

1. Chloe Dygert (USA), in 42-12

2. Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands), at 1-32

3. Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands), at 1-52

The elite women’s time trial was expected to be the first of two battles between Dutch heavyweights Anna van der Breggen and Annemiek van Vleuten. However, the duo from the Netherlands had to settle for silver and bronze as American Chloe Dygert destroyed the field, setting an infernal pace around the Harrogate course.

Elite men’s time trial

1. Rohan Dennis (Australia), in 1-05-05

2. Remco Evenepoel (Belgium), at 1-09

3. Filippo Ganna (Italy), at 1-55

Having not raced since his bizarre mid-stage abandonment at the Tour de France, Rohan Dennis had a point to prove. The Australian put more than a minute into the next fastest time posted by 19-year-old Belgian Remco Evenepoel as he retained his TT rainbow bands.

Junior men’s road race

1. Quinn Simmons (USA), in 3-38-04

2. Alessio Martinelli (Italy), at 56 seconds

3. Magnus Sheffield (USA), at 1-33

Quinn Simmons showed his class after riding alone to the finish line in Harrogate, having attacked from a breakaway group with 30km remaining and solo-ing to the finish. The American was handed a stars and stripes flag which he held aloft across the line, his hands folded into devil horns as the 18-year-old made the most of his moment.

Junior women’s road race

1. Megan Jastrab (USA), in 2-08-00

2. Julie De Wilde (Belgium)

3. Lieke Nooijen (Netherlands), both at same time

Megan Jastrab continued what was proving to be a very fruitful Championships for the Americans, taking their third gold medal after attacking late on alongside junior time trial champion Aigul Gareeva and holding strong to cross the line as the peloton closed in behind.

U23 men’s road race

1. Samuele Battistella (Italy), in 3-53-52

2. Stefan Bissegger (Switzerland)

3. Tom Pidcock (Great Britain), both at same time

Drama erupted at the climax of the U23 men’s road race after Dutchman Nils Eekhoff was disqualified after drafting his team car for more than two minutes back up to the peloton after a crash where he had dislocated his shoulder.

After a lengthy review of camera footage, the jury instead awarded the victory to Italy’s Samuele Battistella, with Britain’s Tom Pidcock also benefitting as he rose from fourth place to take the bronze medal.

Elite women’s road race

1. Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands), in 4-06-05

2. Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands), at 2-15

3. Amanda Spratt (Australia), at 2-28

Annemiek van Vleuten put in a historic 100km solo breakaway to claim her first Worlds road race title at the age of 36. The Dutchwoman attacked as Lizzie Deignan led a futile chase group behind, as Van Vleuten finished two minutes ahead of compatriot Anna van der Breggen who took silver.

Elite men’s road race

1. Mads Pedersen (Denmark), in 6-27-28

2. Matteo Trentin (Italy), at same time

3. Stefan Küng (Switzerland), at two seconds

It was impressive more than anything that the conditions managed to turn even more apocalyptic for the final event of a damp week in Yorkshire.

Philippe Gilbert crashed out for Belgium and only 46 out of 197 riders finished the reduced course as Denmark’s Mads Pedersen took an unexpected victory.

The 23-year-old beat the far more experienced Matteo Trentin, out-sprinting the Italian to claim the final rainbow jersey of the Yorkshire World Championships.