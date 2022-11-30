Six things we want to see in Movistar's ‘The Least Expected Day’ season four on Netflix

Movistar and Netflix have joined forces once more for a fourth series of the drama ‘The Least Expected Day.’

According to Spanish news outlet Ciclo 21 (opens in new tab), a fourth series of the drama following the Spanish team will be released next year following the exploits of the men’s and women’s teams in the 2022 season.

The drama has gained swathes of fans over the past three seasons, with many tuning in to gain fly on the wall access to the unceremonious departure from the team of Miguel Ángel López, leadership contests at various Grand Tours and the retirement of Movistar talisman, Alejandro Valverde.

Season three saw the drama diversify as it looked to cover Annemiek van Vleuten’s success for the women’s team.

Here are six things we hope to see covered in the fourth edition of the hit show.

ANNEMIEK VAN VLEUTEN TAKING OVER VALVERDE’S STAR ROLE

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It was refreshing to see Van Vleuten given centre stage in the most recent edition.

However, with the Dutch rider landing victory at the Tour de France Femmes, Giro Donne, Vuelta Challenge and the World Championships road race, surely it’s about time that Valverde was shunted off the stage with Van Vleuten taking the star role?

After all, she’s won more high profile races than all of the men’s Movistar team put together over the past few seasons.

On top of that, she’s also got involved with teammate Carlos Verona’s charitable project Bikes4Masai, and is currently in Kenya to see their work first hand.

Surely that would make for excellent viewing in one episode alone? Van Vleuten in the rainbow jersey riding her gravel bike in Kenya.

ENRIC MAS GOING CLOSE AT THE VUELTA

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With Primož Roglič and Richard Carapaz out of the picture, Enric Mas ended up being one of the closest challengers to overall winner Remco Evenepoel at this year’s Vuelta.

Mas is no stranger to the Vuelta podium, having finished as runner up on other occasions, but it was refreshing to see him not being held back by hissy-fits from López at the most recent edition.

In season three, we saw that behind the mask of a Grand Tour fighter, Mas is mild-mannered and softly spoken. All the makings of a serious champion.

Mas pushed Evenepoel all the way in Spain, and we want to see more from him as he attempted to win his home Grand Tour.

VALVERDE’S FINAL FAREWELL

(Image credit: Getty Images)

After multiple years of saying that was that, Alejandro Valverde finally confirmed his official retirement after October’s Il Lombardia, which also saw Vincenzo Nibali bow out of professional cycling.

The previous three seasons showed what most people already knew, Valverde may as well be God in Pamplona. 41-year-old Valverde has played a star role in the team for years, and has had a remarkable career, if you forget his involvement in the Operation Puerto doping scandal.

With him finally letting the curtain fall in 2022, we expect to see lavish parties, tears and emotion all on show in his final outing in the Spanish team’s colours.

Who knows, maybe a statue celebrating the cycling veteran is currently being commissioned in Pamplona as we speak.

More of the women's team than just Van Vleuten

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While Van Vleuten is undoubtedly the star of the Movistar women's team, and it would be easy for the doc to just focus on her exploits, there are 13 other women on the squad, all of whom would be great on camera.

Emma Norsgaard, Arlenis Sierra and Sheyla Gutiérrez all pitched in with multiple wins this season, showing that the future is bright beyond the 40-year-old Dutchwoman.

Movistar are one of the top squads in the Women's WorldTour, and have shown real range since stepping up to the elite level a few years ago; while the men's team has struggled, the women's team has flourished. Perhaps it is worth more attention on them this time around.

VINCENTE GARCIA ACOSTA’S MOTIVATIONAL BUS TEAM TALKS

Garcia Acosta in action during his own professional career (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 50-year-old former professional with the Banesto team is now a long-serving sports director on the Movistar team.

“Chente”, as he is affectionately known, has played a starring role over the past three seasons. The former Tour de France and Vuelta stage winner comes across as a passionate manager, who leads from the front and expects his charges to follow his example.

The past three seasons have featured multiple shouty team talks from the Spaniard, as he looks to gee up his riders before an assault on a Vuelta Queen stage. As well as Enric Mas getting the hairdryer treatment from “Chente” after removing his earpiece in frustration mid race at the Vuelta.

We want more “Chente” highlights in season four.

MOVISTAR MANAGEMENT ADMITTING THAT THEY GOT IT WRONG WITH MARC SOLER

(Image credit: Getty)

Last year, we saw Marc Soler flourish in pastures new at UAE Team Emirates. The Spaniard landed a brilliant Vuelta stage win for his new team, and was consistently on the attack throughout the race.

The previous season saw him heavily criticised in his final days with Movistar, as team management chastised Soler for not pushing through the pain at the 2021 Giro d’Italia.

Since moving to UAE Team Emirates he seems like a new rider and all the better for it. The Spaniard admirably refused to speak ill of the Movistar team last month at the Vuelta a Espana although you would have forgiven him for doing so.

In season four, we’d like to see Movistar top brass admit that perhaps Soler should have been given more of an opportunity to shine with their team.