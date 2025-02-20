Smartwatches drive 'remarkable growth' for Garmin as company nets $1.4 billion

Garmin hits all-time high stock price in record year

Strong demand for smartwatches helped drive a record year for Garmin in 2024, with the company witnessing “remarkable growth”, according to new financial statements.

Garmin recorded its best ever consolidated revenue of $6.3 billion (£5 billion) last year, a 20% increase on 2023’s results. After sales, administrative, and tax costs, this worked out to a net income of $1.4 billion (£1.1 billion).

Tom Davidson
